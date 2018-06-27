Congressional Primary Victor Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reveals Her Power Red Lipstick Shade

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 28-year-old Hispanic woman who won the congressional primary against representative Joseph Crowley in New York’s 14th Congressional district in Queens on Tuesday, just became one of the most powerful 20-somethings in politics. A self-identified democratic socialist, Ocasico-Cortez centered her campaign around greater gun control, healthcare reform for all, dismantling immigration organizations like ICE and tuition-free public colleges. And along the way, she also dropped a little makeup tip for those following her on the campaign trail: the secret behind her signature red power lip.

Scott Heins/Getty

Throughout her campaign, debates and her celebration party on Tuesday night, Ocasio-Cortez has been confidently sporting a bright red, matte lipstick shade. The shade never appeared to smudge, fade or bleed. And social media makeup fanatics were quick to notice.

I have been getting many inquiries about my debate lip color in the last two days. I GOT YOU. It’s Stila “Stay All Day” Liquid in Beso. 💄 pic.twitter.com/xhkxSXZXCO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) June 17, 2018

So after her debate on June 15th, Ocasio-Cortez addressed the influx of questions that she received about the lipstick. “I have been getting many inquiries about my debate lip color in the last two days,” she wrote on Twitter, adding, “I GOT YOU.”

The shade? “It’s Stila “Stay All Day” Liquid in Beso,” she revealed of the bright, blue-based red lipstick, which sells for $22 at Sephora.

Ocasio-Cortez defeated 10-term incumbent Representative Joe Crowley in New York’s 14th Congressional district in Queens on Tuesday, marking a monumental upset. Prior to her win, she had roles as a bartender, educator and former organizer for Bernie Sanders.

“This victory belongs to every single grassroots organizer, every working parent, every mom, every member of the LGBTQ community,” she said just moments after her win Tuesday night. “Every single person is responsible for this.”

So the next time you need to sport a power lip, you know where to turn for inspiration.