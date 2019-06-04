The Summer Heel Kim Kardashian, Hilary Duff, and More Celebs Love Is on Major Sale Right Now

Being a celebrity comes with many perks — like a closet chock-full of expensive designer heels that us mere commoners can only dream of affording. So, of course, we wake up and pay attention when a once-pricey, star-studded brand becomes available to us at a deep discount. If you haven’t heard of luxury Brazilian footwear brand Alexandre Birman, let us be the first to introduce you.

The renowned designer (who is also the creator of another celeb-loved shoe brand, Schutz) has been making women’s shoes for over a decade now. But the one pair you’ve likely spotted Hollywood A-listers wearing on repeat are Alexandre Birman’s Clarita Sandals. Over the years, the iconic double bow, ankle-tie heels have graced the feet of Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, Hilary Duff, Emma Stone, Gabrielle Union, and Diane Kruger (to name a few).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Splash; Getty (2); Instagram

The Clarita Sandals come in a variety of colorways, fabrics, and heel heights — and, for a limited time, you can score a pair of the cool-girl heels for 40 percent off in tons of fun, summer-ready colors during the brand’s rare Spring Sale! With fluorescent clothing and accessories having a moment, you’ll definitely want to take full advantage of this sale and scoop up this pair of hot pink Clarita 100 Suede Sandals or this shorter bright neon yellow Clarita 75 Suede Sandal. There’s even a block-heel version of the Clarita Sandal on sale that would be perfect to wear with a cocktail dress for an outdoor summer wedding (think: no heels digging into the grass!).

Buy It! Clarita 100 Suede Sandal, $357 (orig. $595); alexandrebirman.com; Clarite 75 Suede Sandal, $357 (orig. $595); alexandrebirman.com; Clarita Block 90 Sandal, $357 (orig. $595); alexandrebirman.com

The brand has slashed the prices on tons of its other fabulous styles, including the strappy pair of gold heels Gigi Hadid wore during New York Fashion Week. Even on sale, these heels are still a tad pricey, but based on Birman’s commitment to constructing high-quality shoes with exquisite materials, they’re built to last you years — making them worth the splurge.

Keep scrolling to shop our fave styles from Alexandre Birman that you can snag for a deep discount — but don’t wait too long because this crazy-good deal ends on June 22.

Alexandre Birman

Buy It! Strappy Kitten Mule, $345 (orig. $575); alexandrebirman.com

Alexandre Birman

Buy It! Smart Cocktail 100 Metallic Leather Sandal, $357 (orig. $595); alexandrebirman.com

Alexandre Birman

Buy It! Lanny Flat Sandal, $255 (orig. $425); alexandrebirman.com

Alexandre Birman

Buy It! Clarita Demi Wedge Sandal, $357 (orig. $595); alexandrebirman.com

Alexandre Birman

Buy It! Shadow Kitten Mule, $315 (orig. $525); alexandrebirman.com