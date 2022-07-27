The Emmy-nominated, White Lotus actress's "something blue" was inspired by the Duchess of Sussex's own bridal moment

Alexandra Daddario Shares How Meghan Markle Inspired Her Wedding Look: 'I'm Obsessed with Her'

Alexandra Daddario revealed how her obsession with Meghan Markle inspired the "something blue" for her bridal moment.

The White Lotus actress and film producer Andrew Form tied the knot in late June at New Orleans' iconic Preservation Hall. Daddario tells PEOPLE paired her gorgeous Danielle Frankel dress with a bright blue ring for her "something blue."

While speaking to PEOPLE about her new Aerie campaign, the Emmy-nominated star, 36, revealed that the ring was actually inspired by the Duchess of Sussex.

"I'm obsessed with Meghan Markle," she shared. "She wore an aquamarine ring I believe from Princess Diana's collection. Mine was less fancy, but I had a large blue, aquamarine ring copying Meghan Markle."

While the Baywatch actress had her heart set on an aquamarine ring, she was "open to anything" when it came to the hunt for the perfect wedding dress.

She explained, "I've never been the kind of girl who was planning her wedding and knew exactly what she was going to wear."

"I don't like to overthink things, I like to just go with my instincts. I don't want to obsess over clothes too much. I like to just put them on," she said, adding that Danielle Frankel invited her to try on a bunch of dresses.

"I think it was the third dress I tried on, and I was like 'I love it!' I think I tried on one other after that, and they were all great, but this one I just knew. It felt like New Orleans, it felt comfortable and it just was a really perfect fit."

She continued, "It was just one of those things, like girls know when you put on the perfect dress. For me, once I put it on and I knew, I didn't want to go and try on a million other things."

The bride recalled that as an actress who is constantly getting fitted for red carpets, wedding dress shopping felt quite familiar.

"I'm so lucky I get to do red carpets all the time, so I get a lot of that part fulfilled wearing a beautiful dress," she shared. "For me, it almost felt like a red carpet dress try on."

"I didn't have an idea of what I wanted and I just was ready to wear whatever felt best," she added.

What "felt best" was a pleated silk wool gown by Danielle Frankel that could not have been more perfect for the setting.

"I fell in love with Danielle Frankel's dresses," she told Vogue. "I followed them on Instagram. They sent me a message, and we chatted, and when I went to their studio, I just felt beautiful in everything. I chose my dress because it felt like it belonged in New Orleans and was the right choice for the Louisiana heat."

The dress, called the Scarlet and retailing for $9,990, has lace appliqués, spaghetti straps and a tulle train, making it light and breezy enough for the New Orleans weather. It paired seamlessly with Form's Brunello Cucinelli pinstripe number, which Daddario called a "beautiful, not-too-serious" suit that he chose for the couple's big day.

The actress's beautiful number is safe and sound in her New Orleans home.