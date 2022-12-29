Alexandra Daddario Shares Cheeky Nude Photos from the Pool on Holiday Vacation

Alexandra Daddario appeared to be enjoying some major relaxation while skinny dipping in a tropical paradise this past week.

The White Lotus star, 36, posted a carousel of nude photos to her Instagram on Wednesday, showing lush scenery and mountain views while vacationing.

"Take a vacation from your problems, Bob," Daddario wrote, seemingly in reference to the 1991 Bill Murray film, What About Bob?.

In the first shot, Daddario is standing fully nude at the shallow side of a pool, taking in the stunning mountain scenery behind her. The person taking the photographs (presumably her husband Andrew Form) places his thumb in front of the lens to cover her bum.

In the second snap, the naturalist stands waist deep in the small pool, splashing water over her head.

"Anyone who gets to spend time outdoors with a casually naked Alexandra Daddario is winning at life no matter what they do," one approving fan shared, while another joked, "Most hated finger in the history of world," noting the photographer's clever cover-up of her back side.

Ahead of her holiday getaway, the New York City native displayed a starkly opposite look, which showcased her versatile style.

Daddario channeled her Mayfair Witches persona on Dec. 7 for the AMC premiere, giving vampy Victorian vibes in an off-the-shoulder Dior gown styled by Emma Jade Morrison.

The lace corset bodice of the dress, designed with gold detailing and cinched at the waist with a wide belt, flowed into a stunning gold-and-black tiered skirt that made for effortless twirling. She accessorized with a rhinestone choker necklace.

"I believe in being comfortable in our own skin, not putting pressure on ourselves or the way that we look and accepting ourselves as we are," the body-confident star previously told PEOPLE while promoting the brand Aerie.

"I think it's so wonderful that Aerie is a brand that doesn't photoshop their models, and they promote just being yourself and being confident and comfortable in your own skin."

Alexandra Daddario/instagram

For her overall fashion style, Daddario also mainly prefers comfort, even when it came to choosing her wedding gown.

Daddario married film producer Andrew Form, 53, in New Orleans in June, wearing a silk wool gown by Danielle Frankel, describing that the fit and fabric "felt like New Orleans, it felt comfortable and it just was a really perfect fit."

She added to PEOPLE, "I believe in that in everything — even exercise and what you eat — being easy on yourself and going with how you feel. I think that's a really important message to send people."