Alexandra Daddario Nails a Bewitching Gothic-Glam Aesthetic at 'Mayfair Witches' Premiere 

Alexandra Daddario channeled her Mayfair Witches persona to cast some serious red carpet magic.

Ahead of Wednesday's Los Angeles premiere of the AMC drama, inspired by the sorcery-filled trilogy written by Anne Rice, the Emmy nominee hit the carpet in a vampy Victorian look inspired by the spookiness of the series.

Styled by Emma Jade Morrison, the star stunned in an off-the-shoulder Dior gown. The lace corset bodice of the dress, designed with gold detailing and cinched at the waist with a wide belt, flowed into a stunning gold-and-black tiered skirt that made for effortless twirling. She accessorized with a rhinestone choker necklace.

Daddario's gothic glam was further brought to life with the helping hands of her makeup artist Lottie, who rounded out the ensemble with a hauntingly dark berry lipstick, and hairstylist Bobby Eliot, who tied up Daddario's brunette locks into a low bun.

The 36-year-old actress leads Mayfair Witches as Dr. Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who discovers she is the heir to the witching Mayfair clan, according to a synopsis of the characters.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

The Dior global ambassador has been a leading lady in style as of late.

Not only did she wow at October's Academy Museum Gala and suit up for the HBO Emmys Afterparty in September, she also took center stage at her New Orleans nuptials to Andrew Form in June.

The White Lotus actress looked to Danielle Frankel for a timeless bridal gown, pleated in silk wool with lace appliqués and featuring a tulle train.

"I fell in love with Danielle Frankel's dresses," she told Vogue of her Scarlet dress, which retails for $9,990. "I followed them on Instagram. They sent me a message, and we chatted, and when I went to their studio, I just felt beautiful in everything. I chose my dress because it felt like it belonged in New Orleans and was the right choice for the Louisiana heat."

"Nothing too heavy or serious" was exactly what she envisioned for her wedding day look, from head to toe.

Later in July, the Aerie ambassador revealed to PEOPLE that her "obsession" with Meghan Markle inspired her wedding day wardrobe.

"She wore an aquamarine ring I believe from Princess Diana's collection. Mine was less fancy, but I had a large blue, aquamarine ring copying Meghan Markle," she shared.

She was "open to anything" when it came down to her streamlined approach to dress shopping, she said. "I've never been the kind of girl who was planning her wedding and knew exactly what she was going to wear," she explained.

"I think it was the third dress I tried on, and I was like 'I love it!' I think I tried on one other after that, and they were all great, but this one I just knew. It felt like New Orleans, it felt comfortable and it just was a really perfect fit," Daddario added. "It was just one of those things, like girls know when you put on the perfect dress. For me, once I put it on and I knew, I didn't want to go and try on a million other things."