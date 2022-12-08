Alexandra Daddario Nails a Bewitching Gothic-Glam Aesthetic at 'Mayfair Witches' Premiere 

Alexandra Daddario paired her black and gold gown with dramatic dark lipstick on the red carpet

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 8, 2022 03:01 PM
US actress Alexandra Daddario arrives for the Los Angeles Premiere Of AMC Networks "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches" at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles, California, on December 7, 2022.
Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

Alexandra Daddario channeled her Mayfair Witches persona to cast some serious red carpet magic.

Ahead of Wednesday's Los Angeles premiere of the AMC drama, inspired by the sorcery-filled trilogy written by Anne Rice, the Emmy nominee hit the carpet in a vampy Victorian look inspired by the spookiness of the series.

Styled by Emma Jade Morrison, the star stunned in an off-the-shoulder Dior gown. The lace corset bodice of the dress, designed with gold detailing and cinched at the waist with a wide belt, flowed into a stunning gold-and-black tiered skirt that made for effortless twirling. She accessorized with a rhinestone choker necklace.

Alexandra Daddario

Daddario's gothic glam was further brought to life with the helping hands of her makeup artist Lottie, who rounded out the ensemble with a hauntingly dark berry lipstick, and hairstylist Bobby Eliot, who tied up Daddario's brunette locks into a low bun.

The 36-year-old actress leads Mayfair Witches as Dr. Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who discovers she is the heir to the witching Mayfair clan, according to a synopsis of the characters.

US actress Alexandra Daddario arrives for the Los Angeles Premiere Of AMC Networks "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches" at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles, California, on December 7, 2022.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

The Dior global ambassador has been a leading lady in style as of late.

Not only did she wow at October's Academy Museum Gala and suit up for the HBO Emmys Afterparty in September, she also took center stage at her New Orleans nuptials to Andrew Form in June.

The White Lotus actress looked to Danielle Frankel for a timeless bridal gown, pleated in silk wool with lace appliqués and featuring a tulle train.

"I fell in love with Danielle Frankel's dresses," she told Vogue of her Scarlet dress, which retails for $9,990. "I followed them on Instagram. They sent me a message, and we chatted, and when I went to their studio, I just felt beautiful in everything. I chose my dress because it felt like it belonged in New Orleans and was the right choice for the Louisiana heat."

"Nothing too heavy or serious" was exactly what she envisioned for her wedding day look, from head to toe.

Later in July, the Aerie ambassador revealed to PEOPLE that her "obsession" with Meghan Markle inspired her wedding day wardrobe.

"She wore an aquamarine ring I believe from Princess Diana's collection. Mine was less fancy, but I had a large blue, aquamarine ring copying Meghan Markle," she shared.

She was "open to anything" when it came down to her streamlined approach to dress shopping, she said. "I've never been the kind of girl who was planning her wedding and knew exactly what she was going to wear," she explained.

"I think it was the third dress I tried on, and I was like 'I love it!' I think I tried on one other after that, and they were all great, but this one I just knew. It felt like New Orleans, it felt comfortable and it just was a really perfect fit," Daddario added. "It was just one of those things, like girls know when you put on the perfect dress. For me, once I put it on and I knew, I didn't want to go and try on a million other things."

Related Articles
Amelia Gray Hamlin, Harry Hamlin, Lisa Rinna, and Delilah Belle Hamlin
Lisa Rinna, Husband Harry Hamlin and Their 2 Daughters Hit the Red Carpet in Coordinating Outfits
THE WHITE LOTUS season 2; credit HBO
All Your 'White Lotus' Season 2 Style Questions Answered Ahead of the Finale
Meghan Trainor Lives Out Her Weather Girl Dreams in New Campaign with e.l.f. and The Weather Channel
Meghan Trainor Teams with e.l.f. Cosmetics and The Weather Channel on Campaign of Her 'Dreams'
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Pierpaolo Piccioli and Florence Pugh attend The Fashion Awards 2022 Pre-Ceremony Drinks at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)
Florence Pugh Goes Glam in Valentino at British Fashion Awards: 'Quite the Pinch Me Moment'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19199 -- Pictured: Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice Was 'Embarrassed' After Wearing a Balenciaga Outfit Following Label's Scandal: 'I Didn't Know'
Kim Cattrall attends the "Emily In Paris" by Netflix - Season 3 World Premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees on December 06, 2022 in Paris, France.
Oh Là Là! Kim Cattrall Shows Off Some Décolletage in Plunging Jumpsuit at 'Emily in Paris' Premiere
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Shuts Down Filtered Beauty Standards with Candid Instagram Selfies: 'No Filter'
Khloé Kardashian accepts the The Reality Show of 2022 award for ‘The Kardashians’ on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Khloé Kardashian Details Funny Wardrobe Snafu at People's Choice Awards: 'My Outfit Broke!'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Honoree Lizzo, recipient of The Song of 2022 award for ‘About Damn Time’, poses on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Lizzo Goes Regal in Vibrant Embroidered Gown at People's Choice Awards: 'Fit for a McQueen'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian accept the The Reality Show of 2022 award for ‘The Kardashians’ on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wear Coordinating Suits to Accept Their 2022 People's Choice Award
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Carrie Underwood arrives to the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez arrives to the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (13651822bi) Olivia Wilde People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Dec 2022
See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 People's Choice Awards
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 14: Actress Kate Winslet attends "The Dressmaker" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 14, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage); LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Kate Winslet attends the "Avatar: The Way Of Water" World Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Kate Winslet Dons Gown She Wore 7 Years Ago on the 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Red Carpet
Olivia Wilde Peoples Choice Awards
Olivia Wilde Wears Sheer, Nipple-Baring Gown to 2022 People's Choice Awards — and Takes Home a Trophy
Shania Twain at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images); Shania Twain - That Don't Impress Me Much (Official Music Video) Shania Twain
Shania Twain Channels 1998 Music Video Look at 2022 People's Choice Awards — Abs and All!
Jodie Turner-Smith at The Fashion Awards 2022
See All 6 of Jodie Turner-Smith's Jaw-Dropping Looks from Hosting the British Fashion Awards
keke palmer
Pregnant Keke Palmer Slams Trolls Who Call Her 'Ugly' with No Makeup: 'It's Insane to Say'