Alexander Wang brought Fashion Week to N.Y.C. a few months early.

The designer debuted his Spring 2019 collection last night at Pier 17 in N.Y.C. after announcing that instead of following the traditional NYFW February and September showing schedule he would be shifting his presentations to June and December. And in honor of his first off-season show, Wang tapped top notch models to hit the catwalk in his rocker-chic designs.

Behati Prinsloo, 29, made her return to the runway at Sunday’s show, sporting a see-through blouse and joggers less than four months after giving birth to her second daughter Gio Grace with husband Adam Levine on February 15.

After sitting out last season’s show, Bella Hadid strutted down the catwalk at Wang’s event modeling a black bralette and matching shorts, a distressed denim and leather jacket, combat boots, a sparkly handbag that read “THANK YOU” and a bandana wrapped around her head.

The model, 21, shared multiple photos from backstage on social media, including a few shots with 16-year-old Kaia Gerber, who returned to the runway after walking in Wang’s last show in February.

“WANG🖤🖤🖤Love you madly @Alexwangny you bring tears to my eyes!” Hadid wrote on Instagram after hitting the runway.

Like Hadid, Gerber wore a black bralette, shorts and a bandana down the runway, but also sported a black and white leather jacket with fringe detail and race car driver gloves.

As always, Wang’s fashion show brought a slew of A-listers sitting front row to view his latest collection.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jourdan Dunn and fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth sat side-by-side in the front row. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and rapper A$AP Ferg were also in attendance.

Just one month before showing his new collection, Wang pulled off a major fashion moment when he dressed new parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott for the duo’s red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in May. It also marked Jenner’s first carpet appearance since giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster in February.

Wang designed a head-turning strapless black gown with a stomach cutout for Jenner and a black military-style suit with a harness on top for Scott.