Alexander McQueen's Greatest Red Carpet Moments
Sarah Jessica Parker, Gwyneth Paltrow, Katie Holmes and more loved the avant-garde but always chic designer's fashions. Look back on his biggest star designs
ALEXANDER MCQUEEN AND SARAH JESSICA PARKER
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala for "AngloMania:Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion," New York City, May 2006
SARAH JESSICA PARKER
Sex and the City premiere, London, May 2008
GWYNETH PALTROW
74th Annual Academy Awards, Los Angeles, March 2002
KATIE HOLMES
Madonna and Gucci Host "A Night to Benefit Raising Malawai and UNICEF," New York City, February 2008
CATE BLANCHETT
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button premiere, Los Angeles, December 2008
RIHANNA
Inglourious Basterds premiere, London, July 2009
NICOLE KIDMAN
41st Annual Country Music Awards, Nashville, November 2007
CAMILLA BELLE
2010 premiere, Los Angeles, November 2009
CAMERON DIAZ
67th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Los Angeles, January 2010
JANET JACKSON
Alexander McQueen's Los Angeles Flagship Store Launch Party, Los Angeles, May 2008
ANNA PAQUIN
16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Los Angeles, January 2010
KATE BOSWORTH
Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Los Angeles, February 2009
DREW BARRYMORE
Whip It screening at the Toronto Film Festival, September 2009
LUCY LIU
The Late Show with David Letterman, New York City, August 2008
SANDRA BULLOCK
16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Los Angeles, January 2010