Alexander McQueen's Greatest Red Carpet Moments

Sarah Jessica Parker, Gwyneth Paltrow, Katie Holmes and more loved the avant-garde but always chic designer's fashions. Look back on his biggest star designs

By Melissa Liebling-goldberg Updated February 11, 2022 07:55 AM

1 of 15

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN AND SARAH JESSICA PARKER

Credit: Colin Knight/JPI

Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala for "AngloMania:Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion," New York City, May 2006

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

SARAH JESSICA PARKER

Credit: MJ Kim/Getty

Sex and the City premiere, London, May 2008

3 of 15

GWYNETH PALTROW

Credit: Fitzroy Barrett /GLOBE

74th Annual Academy Awards, Los Angeles, March 2002

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

KATIE HOLMES

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Madonna and Gucci Host "A Night to Benefit Raising Malawai and UNICEF," New York City, February 2008

Advertisement

5 of 15

CATE BLANCHETT

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button premiere, Los Angeles, December 2008

6 of 15

RIHANNA

Credit: Eamonn McCormack/WireImage

Inglourious Basterds premiere, London, July 2009

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

NICOLE KIDMAN

Credit: Tami Chappell/REUTERS/Landov

41st Annual Country Music Awards, Nashville, November 2007

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

CAMILLA BELLE

Credit: Tonya Wise/Splash

2010 premiere, Los Angeles, November 2009

Advertisement

9 of 15

CAMERON DIAZ

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

67th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Los Angeles, January 2010

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

JANET JACKSON

Credit: Todd Williamson/WireImage

Alexander McQueen's Los Angeles Flagship Store Launch Party, Los Angeles, May 2008

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

ANNA PAQUIN

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Los Angeles, January 2010

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

KATE BOSWORTH

Credit: Evan Agostini/AP

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Los Angeles, February 2009

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

DREW BARRYMORE

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

Whip It screening at the Toronto Film Festival, September 2009

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

LUCY LIU

Credit: Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEImages

The Late Show with David Letterman, New York City, August 2008

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

SANDRA BULLOCK

Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Los Angeles, January 2010

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Melissa Liebling-goldberg