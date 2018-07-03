Tony Palmieri/Penske Media/REX/Shutterstock

Eight years after his tragic death, Alexander McQueen’s legacy is being celebrated in the new fashion documentary McQueen.

The ionic designer, who died at 40 by suicide on Feb. 11, 2010, built a fashion empire in the ’90s, and his designs continue to be celebrated by celebrities and fashion tastemakers alike.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive clip from the film, the late designer, who was always known for pushing the envelope with his provocative couture designs, is seen giving an interview at the beginning of his career in which he talks about the kind of impact he hopes to have on the fashion industry.

“I don’t want to do shows that you walk out of feeling like you just had Sunday lunch,” he says.”I want you to come out feeling either repulsed or exhilarated. As long as it’s an emotion. If you leave without emotion, than I’m not doing my job properly.”

McQueen, opening in select theaters July 20, offers an intimate look at the “extraordinary life, career and artistry,” of the British designer and includes exclusive interviews with his closest friends and family, plus never-before-seen footage of the designer from recovered archives, as well as visuals from his runway shows and more.

Directed by Ian Bonhôte and co-directed/written by Peter Ettedgui, the movie is being touted as “an authentic celebration and thrilling portrait of an inspired yet tortured fashion visionary,” according to Bleecker Street, the film company behind the documentary.

RELATED PHOTOS: Alexander McQueen’s Greatest Red Carpet Moments

The British designed founded his eponymous label Alexander McQueen in 1992. During his career, he won many top industry honors, including being awarded Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) and being named International Designer of the Year at the Council of Fashion Designer Awards in 2003. McQueen was also named British designer of the year four times between 1996 and 2003. He was known for his spectacular, couture-quality gowns and over-the-top theatrical fashion presentations, with fashionable stars such as Nicole Kidman, Penélope Cruz, Sarah Jessica Parker and Katie Holmes often wearing his creations on the red carpet and top models like Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell walking down his runways.

At the time of his death, McQueen’s longtime colleague Sarah Burton, who was working as his right hand at the label, took on the role of Creative Director. She now oversees the direction and development of all collections of the brand, which includes women’s and men’s ready-to-wear and accessories. Burton famously received global recognition as the designer behind Kate Middleton’s wedding dress for her royal wedding to Prince Harry in April 29, 2011.

Less than a week later the “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” exhibit opened at the Metropolitan Museum in New York in on May 4 serving as the theme for the annual Met Gala, where many stars in attendance paid homage to the designer’s legacy.