Alexa Chung Shares Epic 2011 Met Gala Throwback Bathroom Pic of Rihanna, Salma Hayek and More Stars

Although the news that this year’s Met Gala is postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is disappointing, this epic throwback photo might just make up for it.

On Thursday, journalist and designer Alexa Chung posted a behind-the-scenes snap of Yoko Ono, Rihanna, Salma Hayek, Lauren Hutton and Stella McCartney taking a very fashionable bathroom break during the 2011 Met Gala.

“Ancient maybe even Blackberry 😱photo of a Met Gala bathroom scene,” Chung, 36, captioned the Instagram post. “Yoko, Rihanna, Stella, Salma, Lauren. Solid line up.”

In the photo, a redheaded Rihanna is watching McCartney adjust her one-sleeve black lace gown as Hutton takes a drag of her cigarette.

Meanwhile, Hayek is looking directly into the camera wearing a nude Alexander McQueen gown and Ono, who walked the red carpet with Karl Lagerfeld in a black long-sleeve gown paired with a white fascinator headpiece that year, is assisting McCartney.

No doubt a solid line up — and Chung’s fans and followers agreed, calling the star-studded picture “major” and “iconic” in the comment section.

“Put this in the history books,” one Instagram user wrote. Another joked, “This is the kind of tbt I need right now.”

“Somebody hang this in a museum,” a third person added.

And this isn’t the first time a group of A-listers have gathered in the Met Museum bathroom on fashion’s biggest night, despite the strict no cellphones or social media use policy inside the Gala.

In 2017, Kylie Jenner practically broke the Internet when she posted a mirror selfie with sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner, A$AP Rocky, Paris Jackson, Lily Aldridge, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Moonlight‘s Ashton Sanders and many, many others.

One year prior, Jackson shared a photo of herself sitting on the bathroom floor with Bella Hadid, Lara Stone and Ruby Rose. Rita Ora, Behati Prinsloo, Kate Bosworth, Dakota Johnson, Hailey Baldwin and more have all participated in the trend as well.