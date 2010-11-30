Alexa Chung: 'All of My Beauty Icons are Men'

From the U.K. to the U.S., fashionistas everywhere seem to be clamoring for British cool girl Alexa Chung’s seemingly ‘thrown together’ style, and now it looks like we can finally steal her shopping strategy. Scheduled to air next summer, Alexa will star on Thrift America, a new PBS series that will follow the model and former host of MTV’s now canceled show, It’s On With Alexa Chung, as she rummages through garage sales and flea markets across the country to score unique fashion finds and share her style secrets, which are not what you might expect. “All of my beauty icons are men. It’s all about effortlessness. It’s all about looking underdone,” she told the Sunday

New York Times

of her urban chic uniform, which often consists of shorts and boots topped with a T-shirt and sweater. But despite being “underdone,” she admits that there is a method to her unrehearsed look–even her shaggy bob. “I want to look like Kurt Cobain,” Alexa told the Times. “I said, ‘I’m going to America and they’re going to try and make my hair shiny and I don’t want it.'” But despite the fact that everyone from Karl Lagerfeld to fashion bloggers applaud her style, Mulberry even named a series of bags after her, the Madewell designer insists that she isn’t going for the cool factor. “I quite like the slightly dorky aspect of English dressing.” –Jessie Goldberg

