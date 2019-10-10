Alex Rodriguez just put his inner “Blue Steel” to the test.

On Thursday, the former Yankees player went from MLB player to model, strutting his stuff as he walked in the first-ever DICK’S Sporting Goods fashion show in New York City.

In the runway photo, Rodriguez appears model-focused as he commands the catwalk wearing a Nike puffer jacket over a flannel along with black sweatpants tucked into Timberland boots.

The fashion show — which the brand described as “the intersection of sport and fashion” — was held at the Cadwell Factory in N.Y.C. and featured everyone from star athletes to reality stars, modeling DICK’s brands such as Nike, Adidas, Patagonia and Champion.

Joining Rodriguez, 44, on the DICK’s runway was USWNT player Carli Lloyd, Bachelor in Paradise star Demi Burnett and child boxer and Euphoria star Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton.

Rodriguez spoke to WWD about his foray into fashion, noting that even though he’s become known as something of a style star, he still has a seriously harsh critic at home: his 14-year-old daughter, Natasha.

“Some [days are] better than others, [stylewise],” he said. “Before you walked in here, I had my 14-year-old daughter on FaceTime. She said, ‘Dad, untuck your shirt. Pull down your socks.’ Story of my life!”

His fiancée Jennifer Lopez also has had a positive influence on his wardrobe, but unlike Lopez, a designer darling, Rodriguez says fit and comfort come first for him. “I’m less of a designer guy and more of a fit guy,” he explained. “I’m a big guy. I’m 6-ft.-3-in., over 230 lbs. For me, it’s all about fit and comfort. Sometimes, if a brand costs a lot less, but fits better, I’m great with that.”

The star also referenced his growing family when voicing support for Dick’s Sporting Goods’ stance on guns (the CEO recently announced the company has destroyed $5 million worth of assault weapons). “Any time someone takes a position where they’re going to take social good over the bottom line, it is a good thing. I’m the father of two beautiful daughters and the stepfather of two beautiful twins,” he said, referring to Lopez’s 11-year-olds. “I’m proud of what they’re doing.”

And while Rodriguez may have looked like a natural on the runway, no one could outdo the catwalk talents of his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez.

During Milan Fashion Week in September, the fashion icon shut down Versace’s Spring 2020 fashion presentation, closing the show fiercely strutting in an updated version of the iconic Versace “jungle dress” she famously wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Following her epic show-closing walk, Lopez, 50, shared behind-the-scenes footage of the preparations leading up to the now iconic runway moment.

“A moment in time… ✨What an amazing few days in Milan,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a teaser clip of the video. “Now I get to take you guys along for the bts BEFORE & AFTER the catwalk. 💚”

The singer posted a full-length video to her YouTube channel, taking fans along for the ride. Arriving for her fitting, the singer makes her entrance in a Sally LaPointe look straight off the designer’s Spring 2020 runway.

The performer, who has been close friends with Donatella Versace ever since they met at a Met Gala years prior, hugs the designer who tells Lopez the dress and show is “going to be massive.”

And massive it was. Not only did fans freak out over the superstar’s surprise walk, but so did Rodriguez.

A day after the actress stole the show at MFW, the former baseball pro shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the day to Instagram.

Rodriguez posted a sexy mirror selfie that Lopez had taken backstage during the Versace fashion show. “This woman… 🌿,” he captioned the sexy snap.