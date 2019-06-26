Alex Rodriguez is walking back remarks he made in a Sports Illustrated interview about his conversation with Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala last month.

The baseball star, 43, originally told the outlet that he and Jenner discussed her new billionaire status, saying, “Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.”

But the 21-year-old beauty mogul fired back on Twitter, quoting a PEOPLE article about his remarks in Sports Illustrated and saying that they did not discuss her wealth.

“Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones,” she said in her tweet, adding a shrug and a face-palm emoji.

A few hours later, Rodriguez responded to Jenner on Twitter, seeming to temper his original comments.

“OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove,” he wrote alongside a quote of her tweet.

OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove https://t.co/WjhoBMWeq6 — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) June 26, 2019

Image zoom Kylie Jenner, Alex Rodriguez Jackson Lee/GC Images; RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Denies Alex Rodriguez’s Claim She Talked About Her Wealth at the Met Gala

Some fans were left a bit confused by Rodriguez’s tweet.

“Awkward,” one Twitter user said, while another added, “@KylieJenner im confused is he being sarcastic? you need to come at him directly haha:)”

“I think he’s being sarcastic. But I’m just here for the meme gif of the surprised dog,” said another user.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Talked About ‘How Rich She Is’ at the Met Gala, Says Alex Rodriguez

Jenner was named the youngest self-made billionaire in March, passing Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg, according to Forbes.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told the magazine at the time. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

The mother of one told PAPER earlier this year that she doesn’t think much about her billionaire status.

“I don’t define myself by how much I have,” she said in February. “I honestly don’t wake up even thinking about it.”