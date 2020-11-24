Alex Rodriguez (with J.Lo!) Launches Saks' Socially Distanced Holiday Window Display & Light Show

Saks Fifth Avenue will livestream its holiday events in the weeks to come

Alex Rodriguez is getting into the holiday spirit.

On Monday night the baseball legend — along with fiancée Jennifer Lopez — joined Saks Fifth Avenue President and CEO Marc Metrick to launch "Saks Lights Up Fifth Avenue," the retailer's 2020 holiday window display and light show at its flagship store in New York City.

"Saks, for me being a kid born in New York, was always the gold standard. Growing up as a kid, even walking past the store for my mother, everything just seemed then like to unattainable," Rodriguez tells PEOPLE. "But Saks is iconic like the Yankees, like the Statue of Liberty, and seeing the Saks Fifth Avenue window display — you're a part of it, and there's no better time for being the greatest city in the world than this time of year."

Image zoom Alex Rodriguez | Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Normally the company would shut down Fifth Avenue for their iconic annual seasonal event. But instead, following precautions due to the coronavirus crisis, Saks will livestream multiple socially distanced events to unveil the stores' window displays as a walk-up to the holidays. This year's theme: "This Is How We Celebrate." (Click here for livestream tune-in info.)

In addition spreading holiday cheer safely, Saks is giving back: Over the course of the holiday season, Saks will donate $100,000 to various nonprofits.

Image zoom Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday light show | Credit: GETTY IMAGES