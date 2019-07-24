Alex Rodriguez Calls Jennifer Lopez a 'Style Icon' as She Celebrates Her 50th Birthday

Jennifer Lopez has been serving as a source of fashion inspiration since her days as a Fly Girl. Stars ranging from Kim Kardashian West to Khloé Kardashian to Vanessa Hudgens are quick to worship at the JLo style altar. She’s the muse for many designers, and continues to put the power of sex appeal at the forefront of her fantasy wardrobe. No one respects that more than her fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

“She’s an icon,” the former Yankees star and newly appointed Ralph Lauren Polo Blue partner told PEOPLE during a recent catch-up. “She just won the [CFDA] Fashion Icon Award. She’s just so unique in her own way. She finds a way to be cool and urban and yet be super high-fashion. She’s very unique in that way.”

Lopez, who turns 50 on Wednesday, recently accepted the CFDA Awards’ prestigious Fashion Icon Award in June and gushed about her man’s style on the red carpet saying he looks sexiest when he wears a suit.

And while they are always the best-dressed couple when they step out together (you can check this gallery out for proof!) Rodriguez, 43, says he doesn’t stress to stay as stylish as his other half.

“I’m not so concerned with being a trendsetter,” he said. “I just wear what I feel comfortable in.”

He does, however, regret the pink tuxedo jacket he wore to the 2019 Met Gala. “If I could just send one message I guess it would be, try to stay away from the pink suit that I wore, the infamous pink suit.”

The pair got engaged in March, after two years of dating and aren’t in any rush to start organizing wedding preparations just yet. Rodriguez revealed that they haven’t really started planning. “We’ve talked but nothing too concrete,” he said.

For now, Lopez is busy performing on her It’s My Party tour and celebrating her milestone birthday.

In honor of her big day, Rodriguez paid tribute to Lopez with a sweet video montage on Instagram, where he gushed over his soon-to-be-wife as candid clips of the singer flash on the screen.

“Hi baby girl, just want to wish you a happy birthday,” Rodriguez starts the video. “I cannot believe this, baby girl. Since we’ve been together you have made me feel like everyday is my birthday.”

“Thank you for your passion, and your energy, and your inspiration, and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do,” he added. “You are simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer. We love you, your fans love you, your children love you and I love you. Let’s make this birthday a very special one.”

