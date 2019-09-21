Alex Rodriguez Swoons Over Jennifer Lopez in Behind-the-Scenes Photo from Versace Show

Alex Rodriguez is raving over fiancée Jennifer Lopez on Instagram!

On Saturday, the day after the actress stole the show at Milan Fashion Week by wearing an updated version of her iconic Versace dress from the 2000 Grammy Awards, the former baseball pro shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the day to Instagram.

Rodriguez, 44, posted a fierce mirror selfie that Lopez had taken backstage during the Versace fashion show. “This woman… 🌿,” he captioned the sexy snap.

Close to 20 years after wearing the famous jungle-print Versace design to the Grammys, Lopez, 50, closed the label’s Spring 2020 fashion show in Milan on Friday, wearing an updated version that prompted a standing ovation from the crowd.

The original sheer, plunging jungle-print frock birthed Google Images back in 2000, and in honor of the 20th anniversary, the team at Versace revived the resort-inspired pattern in its original, tropical green color palette. The brand’s mastermind Donatella Versace even joined Lopez on the catwalk for her final bow.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez Jacopo Raule/Getty

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez at the Grammys in 2000; Jennifer Lopez in 2019 Scott Gries/ImageDirect; Jacopo Raule/Getty

In a new video for Vogue, Lopez explained that Donatella “basically just was like, ‘It’s been 20 years since the jungle print dress, we’re doing a whole collection on it, would you walk at the end?’ “

“And I was like, ‘Uh, yeah!'” the actress and singer added.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez and Donatella Versace Jacopo Raule/Getty

The star — who is currently receiving Oscar buzz for her performance in Hustlers — also reflected on wearing the dress for the first time in 2000.

“I really didn’t think about it,” Lopez said. “I didn’t think it was all that risqué, to be honest. I was more excited it was the Grammys, I wasn’t even thinking about the dress that much. I was just glad I had something to wear.”

The actress recalled walking out onto the Grammys stage to present the first award of the night alongside David Duchovny.

“One of those perfect moments, I walked out on stage and it kind of blew open and the dress was just provocative enough to make people interested,” she said. “That was the moment that kind of captured people’s imaginations, I think.”

“In terms of my career, this dress really marked a moment in time,” Lopez added. “You don’t know my music and you don’t know my movies, people know about that moment and that dress. That was it.”