Lifestyle Style Alex Pettyfer's Wife Toni Garrn Announces They Are Divorcing After 2 Years of Marriage The actor and the model tied the knot in October 2020 in Germany By Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice Instagram Twitter Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 22, 2023 12:54 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty for The Red Sea International Film Festival Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn are going their separate ways. The model, 30, announced in an Instagram Story post on Saturday that she and the actor, 33, are divorcing after two years of marriage. "Alex and I have made the very difficult decision to divorce," Garrn began her statement. "We will continue our relationship as friends and co-parents to our angel Luca," she continued, referring to the pair's daughter, whom they welcomed in July 2021. "Please respect our privacy during this sensitive time," Garrn concluded. "Thank you." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Toni Garrn/Instagram Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up in 2023 Pettyfer and Garrn began dating in 2018 and became engaged on Christmas Eve in 2019. They then tied the knot in October 2020 in Germany. The pair shared their wedding news on Instagram at the time, with the Magic Mike actor captioning a photo of their wedding bands, "Mr & Mrs Pettyfer." Garrn, meanwhile, shared a similar photo on her Instagram account, writing, "Now you really get to call me wifey." Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Then, in June 2022, Pettyfer and Garrn exchanged vows again in front of friends and family in Paros, Greece. Garrn posted a video of the two on Instagram during the seaside ceremony. "Yesterday felt like the most beautiful dream," she captioned the post at the time. The former Victoria's Secret model then shared details of her custom Elie Saab gown, which included a lace bustier and flowing skirt, in a post dedicated to the stunning ensemble. "Dreamwork," she captioned the post, adding thanks to her whole glam squad. Alex Pettyfer, Toni Garrn Welcome Daughter Luca Malaika: 'She Immediately Stole Our Hearts' Andreas Rentz/Getty for Studio Babelsberg AG At the time of their daughter's birth, Garrn introduced her to the world with a photo of the then-newborn's foot. "The most magical experience of my life brought Luca Malaika into our world last week. She immediately stole our hearts forever 💜," she captioned the announcement.