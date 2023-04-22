Alex Pettyfer's Wife Toni Garrn Announces They Are Divorcing After 2 Years of Marriage

Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn are going their separate ways.

The model, 30, announced in an Instagram Story post on Saturday that she and the actor, 33, are divorcing after two years of marriage.

"Alex and I have made the very difficult decision to divorce," Garrn began her statement.

"We will continue our relationship as friends and co-parents to our angel Luca," she continued, referring to the pair's daughter, whom they welcomed in July 2021.

"Please respect our privacy during this sensitive time," Garrn concluded. "Thank you."

Toni Garrn/Instagram

Pettyfer and Garrn began dating in 2018 and became engaged on Christmas Eve in 2019. They then tied the knot in October 2020 in Germany.

The pair shared their wedding news on Instagram at the time, with the Magic Mike actor captioning a photo of their wedding bands, "Mr & Mrs Pettyfer."

Garrn, meanwhile, shared a similar photo on her Instagram account, writing, "Now you really get to call me wifey."

Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Then, in June 2022, Pettyfer and Garrn exchanged vows again in front of friends and family in Paros, Greece.

Garrn posted a video of the two on Instagram during the seaside ceremony. "Yesterday felt like the most beautiful dream," she captioned the post at the time.

The former Victoria's Secret model then shared details of her custom Elie Saab gown, which included a lace bustier and flowing skirt, in a post dedicated to the stunning ensemble. "Dreamwork," she captioned the post, adding thanks to her whole glam squad.

Andreas Rentz/Getty for Studio Babelsberg AG

At the time of their daughter's birth, Garrn introduced her to the world with a photo of the then-newborn's foot.

"The most magical experience of my life brought Luca Malaika into our world last week. She immediately stole our hearts forever 💜," she captioned the announcement.