When it comes to the hottest fashion, Nordstrom’s private labels get it right. From trendy and affordable clothing to the coolest shoes and accessories to luxe leather handbags, Nordstrom-made brands such as Treasure & Bond, 1901, and Leith (among many others) have been killing it. And until now, one of the retailer’s most beloved lines, BP., has only offered women’s styles.

That all changes today with the brand new launch of the BP. men’s collection, available now. Full of stylish and affordable clothing, shoes, and accessories, the BP. men’s collection has tons of the trendiest pieces and coolest wardrobe essentials that a guy could ever want.

To make the BP. men’s collection launch even more exciting, Nordstrom teamed up with YouTube sensation Alex Costa on an exclusive 30-piece collection. With prices ranging from $25 to $299, the collection consists of everyday basics and wardrobe essentials, along with stylish jackets, shoes, and accessories. Costa’s YouTube channel focuses primarily on men’s fashion, style advice, fitness, and men’s grooming tips, and with over 2 million subscribers, we have a feeling that men everywhere are going to go crazy over the BP. x Alex Costa collection.

In honor of today’s exclusive launch, we caught up with Costa to hear more about his personal style, favorite pieces from the collection, and styling tips on how to wear them. Scroll down to check it out and shop the brand new BP. x Alex Costa collection and BP. men’s collection, available now at Nordstrom.

Q: How would you describe your personal style?

A: “My style definitely depends on my mood that day. If I’m feeling energetic and excited, I’ll usually go for a denim jacket, skinny jeans, chelsea boots, and shades. If I’m going out with my friends and I know it will be a long, fun night, the leather jacket comes out and I throw on a lot of accessories like rings and necklaces to make that outfit pop. I really enjoy mixing men’s everyday basics like a t-shirt and jeans, and then focusing on the shoes and accessories to make that look come together.”

Q: Why did you want to work on this collaboration with Nordstrom?

A: “I’ve been shopping at Nordstrom for years, so when we decided to work together on this collection, it was a dream come true. At the end of the day, I just want to make our customers and my followers happy when they shop the collection, and that’s why Nordstrom was the right partner. Together, we designed clothes and styles that I love to wear, and that I know my followers will be excited to own.”

Q: What are your top 5 favorite styles from the collection?

A: “The leather jacket look is definitely one of my favorites! With a hoodie underneath for comfort, and skinny jeans and military boots, you really can’t go wrong.”

BP. x Alex Costa Leather Moto Jacket, $299; nordstrom.com

A: “Our joggers were made out of a really soft fabric, and tapered at the ankles, so you can dress them up or down which is perfect!”

BP. x Alex Costa Space Dye Fleece Joggers, $49; nordstrom.com

A: “I can’t get enough of the white sneakers we designed. I’ve been wearing them for months and everyone kept asking me where they were from. Now they can own a pair!”

BP. x Alex Costa Venice Lace-Up Sneaker, $99.95; nordstrom.com

A: “The t-shirts are insanely comfortable and versatile, so you can pair them with anything to make great looks using the rest of the collection.”

BP. x Alex Costa Cuffed T-Shirt, $29; nordstrom.com

A: “We even thought of the cold weather since not everyone lives in sunny Los Angeles. We designed a suede jacket with a removable collar that gives it a nice fall/winter vibe.”

BP. x Alex Costa Fleece Collar Suede Bomber Jacket, $199; nordstrom.com