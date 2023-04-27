All the Details Behind Alex Cooper's Gorgeous Antique Diamond Engagement Ring from Matt Kaplan 

The Call Your Daddy podcast host got engaged to the Hollywood producer on March 3 after an elaborate and romantic scavenger hunt

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on April 27, 2023
Alex Cooper Confirms Engagement to Matt KaplanPhoto Credit: Aaron Idelson
Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan. Photo: Aaron Idelson

Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper is rocking some major bling!

The podcast star, who confirmed that she and 39-year-old Hollywood producer Matt Kaplan got engaged on March 3 in a W magazine interview published earlier this week, flaunted quite a rock in the Instagram post sharing the big news.

The ring, created by Los Angeles-based jewelry designer Jenna Blake, features a 5-carat antique oval-cut diamond in Blake's signature single-prong setting, which showcases the rare diamond.

"Congratulations!" Blake wrote in an Instagram Story about Cooper's diamond stunner. "Such a treat designing your ring xo."

Cooper, 28, shared more intimate details about their engagement on the latest episode of her popular podcast.

"It was truly the best moment of my life," Cooper said. "It was such an incredible moment."

CALL HER DADDY’S ALEX COOPER GETS ENGAGED WITH A JENNA BLAKE RING
Jenna Blake Jewelry. Jenna Blake Jewelry

Kaplan proposed on a Friday and left the couple's home early that morning, Cooper recounted on the episode. Typically, she said that Kaplan brings her a cup of coffee in the morning. But this time, he didn't, claiming he had an early morning meeting to attend.

Later that day, Cooper left home for what she believed was a photo shoot for her W magazine interview. "Little did I know, this was a fake photo shoot," said Cooper, who didn't think much of the situation as she got glammed up — even when they made sure to do her nails.

Eventually, Cooper was able to head home. When she arrived, she noticed Kaplan's car was gone.

"I open the door, and all of a sudden there are candles everywhere," Cooper said. "And there is a laptop sitting with a sign that says, 'play me.' And Adele is playing all throughout our house."

Upon pressing play, Cooper said Kaplan appeared on the screen "in the same exact outfit" he wore for their first Zoom meeting in 2020.

When the video ended, Cooper was joined by a videographer as she went on a scavenger hunt throughout the home. At this point, Cooper said she realized what was about to happen. "But I'm still in denial," she added. "I'm like, 'What's going on?' "

The scavenger hunt took Cooper to different corners of their home, where Kaplan had set up special mementos like framed photos symbolizing their "firsts," a collection of her favorite foods and more.

Alex Cooper attends Cosmopolitan's celebration of the launch of CosmoTrips and Fêtes cover star Laura Harrier at Skybar on September 29, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Alex Cooper. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

The last card, Cooper said, led her to a closet where Kaplan had laid out her engagement outfit. "It wasn't heels, it wasn't a dress," she added — it was sweatpants and sweatshirt.

Cooper then walked outside, where Kaplan was awaiting her arrival alongside their two dogs, who were wearing bow-ties.

Kaplan then got down on one knee and told her, "I can't imagine my life without you."

"You're my person. You're my best friend. You're my soulmate," he added, according to Cooper. "You're the best sex I've ever had and you mean everything to me in this world. Please marry me. I love you."

Cooper said both she and Kaplan sobbed after she accepted the proposal. She praised Matt for being "so creative and thoughtful," adding, "he knew I wanted it to be private." You can listen to the Call Her Daddy episode here.

