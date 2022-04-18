These Swim Shorts Provide 'Perfect Coverage,' According to Shoppers, and All 24 Colors Are on Sale Right Now
Hitting the beach is on everyone's to-do list once summer hits, so stocking up on brand new swimsuits before the season officially starts is essential. For some of us, anything labeled "cheeky" is a hard pass, but luckily, Amazon just put a popular pair of swim shorts on major sale.
The Aleumdr Swim Shorts are made of a cozy elastic fabric that's breathable and stretches to move with your body. This means you can walk and hike in these without breaking out a sweat down there — a huge plus once summer heat peaks. And most importantly, they're waterproof. So after your walk, you can hop right into the ocean or a pool. Talk about convenience.
Buy It! Aleumdr Swim Shorts, $14.99–$20.98 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com
The drawstring waist can be adjusted to hug your hips just right. They are mid-rise and should fall right below the belly button. The versatile shorts look can easily be paired with practically any bathing suit, whether you're rocking a bikini, a tankini, or a one-piece at the beach. And they come in 24 fun colors and patterns, including classic black, mint green, and wild leopard, so you'll be able to wear them with all of your suits this summer.
Shoppers are big fans of just how comfortable the swim shorts are and simply how they feel wearing the full-coverage swim bottoms. "They hit at just above my hip and the coverage is perfect," one five-star reviewer wrote. "I also love how there's a built-in panty in the shorts."
Another shopper called the swim shorts a "huge confidence booster" and shared that "you could easily walk into a store or somewhere wearing these, and not feel like you need to change out of your swimsuit."
And when you do jump in the ocean or a pool, reviewers have pointed out that the shorts "dry very quickly and don't become baggy and funny looking when you go in the water."
Right now, the Aleumdr Swim Shorts are on super sale too, making this the best time to snag a pair. The shorts are already 15 percent off their original price and you can apply an additional five percent coupon that can be applied to checkout. Then, if you buy two or more pairs, you get another 15 percent off. With so many color choices, adding multiple pairs of these shorts feels like a no-brainer. Now the only hard part is choosing which ones you love the most.
