The Sustainable Brand Celebs Shop for Non-Basic Leggings Is Having a Major Sale Right Now

Image zoom

We’ve said it time and again: What you wear while working out is just as important as, well, actually working out. Why? Because there’s no better motivation to get off the couch and get in those 10,000 steps than a move-with-you athletic set that’s cute, comfortable, and sustainable.

It seems some stylish, very active celebs — namely Alessandra Ambrosio and Lucy Hale — have found a brand that checks off all three categories: Wolven. If you’re not yet familiar with the name, now’s the time to pencil it into your memory, because we have a feeling it’s about to blow up. (And yes, you’re going to want to tell all your friends about it!)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: This Is Officially the Most In-Demand Legging Brand of the Moment

With sustainability at the forefront of its mission, female-founded Wolven is changing the activewear game one eco-friendly workout set at a time. The brand’s leggings and sports bras are made with fabric crafted from post-consumer plastic. What’s more, the recycled material is quick-drying, moisture-wicking, antimicrobial, and super soft, meaning the pieces are great for both chill nights on the couch and intense workouts.

Wolven’s commitment to sustainability is a strong selling point, especially for eco-conscious shoppers — but the one-of-a-kind patterns, which are created in-house, are the cherry on top. As you may have guessed, the unique prints emblazoned on the brand’s many athleisure essentials draw inspiration from nature — “from beautiful cacti to magnificent forests, nature grows spectacular intoxicating patterns,” the label writes on its website. And, if you ask us, its leggings, bike shorts, and sports bras are intoxicating indeed.

If you’re ready to part ways with your basic black leggings, there’s no better time than now. Wolven is currently offering a rare sitewide sale in honor of Earth Day — all you have to do is type in the promo code ZEN at checkout to get 20 percent off your purchase. In addition, the brand is donating 10 percent of its net sales this month to the COVID-19 LA County Response Fund.

In short, you can feel good about buying Wolven’s activewear, especially right now. Below, shop some of our favorite discounted leggings from the brand, including the exact Reverie Leggings worn by Ambrosio.

Image zoom

Buy It! Wolven Reverie Legging, $70.40 with code ZEN (orig. $88); wolventhreads.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Wolven Heliocentric Legging, $54.40 with code ZEN (orig. $68); wolventhreads.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Wolven Raina Legging, $70.40 with code ZEN (orig. $88); wolventhreads.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Wolven Moonlight Mandala Legging, $54.40 with code ZEN (orig. $68); wolventhreads.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Wolven Luna Crossover Pocket Legging, $83.20 with code ZEN (orig. $104); wolventhreads.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Wolven Fauna Ruched Crossover Legging, $78.40 with code ZEN (orig. $98); wolventhreads.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Wolven Aquarius Bell Bottom, $86.40 with code ZEN (orig. $108); wolventhreads.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Wolven Summit Crossover Pocket Legging, $83.20 with code ZEN (orig. $104); wolventhreads.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more.