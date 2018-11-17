Alessandra Ambrosio Brings Her Brazilian Bombshell Ways to New Lingerie Campaign

Alessandra Ambrosio basically has a PhD in lingerie modeling. So the Brazilian beauty did not hesitate when intimates and swimwear brand LASCANA tapped her to be its fall/winter 2018 campaign star.

The German-based label celebrated its United States launch with an intimate Los Angeles dinner hosted by Ambrosio at the Petite Ermitage hotel in West Hollywood Wednesday, where the model expertly demonstrated the “underwear as outerwear” trend wearing a velvet corset from the brand paired with rhinestone-embellished leather pants and a chic blazer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“This corset is sexy, beautiful and makes me feel confident,” she told PEOPLE. “LASCANA is all about women embracing their curves and their personalities. It’s all about being who you are.”

The 37-year-old model said she felt empowered by the messaging behind the brand’s campaign: “Your World, Your Rules.”

“I think for me it’s important to do things that I enjoy and that make me happy,” she shared. “I don’t waste time with things that I don’t care about. That’s the most important. Doing things that I’m passionate about.”

One of those passions is exercise. The model maintains a steady cardio routine throughout her week, and told us that before a big shoot she just remains mindful about doing at least 15 minutes of some aerobic activity each day.

“I try to have a routine here when I’m in LA, and I love taking classes,” she shared, adding that her favorite group calls is Brooke Burke’s “Booty Burn.” “It’s a bunch of women empowering other women. We’re all doing aerobics. She’s plays amazing music from different decades. It’s all about the booty, but there are also some abs in there. It’s a full body workout.”

Courtesy LASCANA

Ambrosio said that her approach to exercise has changed as she’s gotten older.

“Back in the day, when I was younger and in my 20s I didn’t do anything. I used to go out and dance all the time, but that’s not the case anymore so I just try to incorporate a little cardio in my routine.”

Courtesy LASCANA

As the ambassador for a lingerie and bikini brand, Ambrosio admits that she has a ton of bikinis in her collection, most of which she keeps down in Brazil for her beach holidays.

“I have a place in Brazil and a few drawers of bikinis in every color and in every shape,” she shared. “I’m a bikini lover, and I grew up going to the beach a lot and being Brazilian it’s hard not to be a bikini lover.”

And that love of the beach and bikinis can be seen all over the star’s Instagram, well documented with the hashtag #foreveronvacation.

When asked to paint a picture of what her life will look like in 10 years, she knew the answer right away: “It’s always going to be me walking down the beach with the sunset in front of me.”