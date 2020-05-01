Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

With social distancing in effect, leggings have only further solidified their rightful status as pants. But if your collection of black leggings is getting a little “meh”, there’s no better solution than looking to celebrities for a little inspo. From unique sustainable styles to camouflage options, the leggings collections of some of Hollywood’s most stylish stars certainly do not disappoint.

And lately, there’s one print we couldn’t help but notice popping up as more celebs swap their monochromatic sets for something a bit more fun: bandana print! More specifically, they’re wearing pieces by the under-the-radar USA-made brand Year Of Ours, which you can shop at Zappos.

Alessandra Ambrosio recently shared a video of herself on Instagram, sweating through an at-home yoga sesh while sporting the brand’s Bandana Dolly Bra and coordinating Bandana Rocky Leggings in an all-over black and white pattern.

But the model isn’t the only one who’s a fan of workout wear in this unexpected pattern. While taking a break from dancing on TikTok, Hannah Brown shared her own at-home fitness routine with her Instagram followers while wearing the same exact set as Ambrosio, but instead in the red and white colorway. Clearly, the duo are onto something — and we’re taking notes.

The Year Of Ours sports bras and leggings are designed with the brand’s specialized athletic material, which offers ample coverage and support but while still allowing you to move freely. The stretchy and breathable fabric, made of a polyester and spandex blend, is also quick-drying so you can comfortably get your sweat on.

Now more than ever, leggings have become a comfy essential in our daily wardrobes, so there’s never been a better time to add a little flair to your current rotation. You can shop Ambrosio and Brown’s exact bandana-print leggings and sports bra styles, below, and head to Zappos to check out more from Year Of Ours.

