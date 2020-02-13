Alessandra Ambrosio Just Wore the Coziest Slippers — and You Can Get Them on Amazon

Image zoom BACKGRID; Amazon

As much as we love the show-stealing red carpet ensembles from the Golden Globes, the Grammys, and the Oscars, spotting a celeb in something more like what you probably wore to watch said awards shows is super refreshing. Behind all the glitz, glam, and celebrity stylists, A-listers value comfort as much as we do, and supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio is here to show us how it’s done.

Just days before striking a pose alongside pal Heidi Klum at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (in a stunning Armani Privé dress, no less), Ambrosio stepped out in a leisurely outfit that teamed a Wildfox sweatshirt with a pair of Outdoor Voices Nimbus Cotton Sweatpants in a warm sienna shade reminiscent of warmer days. But above all, her cozy footwear has us reaching for our credit cards.

The model’s slides of choice are none other than Emu Australia Mayberry Slippers, which you can get on Amazon. The exact same light gray color Ambrosio has is available, as are 11 other shades that range from a poppy bubblegum to a goes-with-everything neutral cream.

The star’s slippers don’t only score points for their on-trend plush faux fur, but also for their surprising durability. Since they’re designed with a rubber sole and flexible support, the slippers are suitable to wear outside (like Ambrosio did) as well as around the house. What’s more, the breathable sheepskin material naturally wicks away moisture. Amazon shoppers have called the slippers “luxuriously soft” and say your feet stay nice and toasty without overheating.

You’re probably not headed to a red carpet any time soon, but you can still dress like a celebrity by heading to Amazon and adding the Emu Australia Mayberry Slippers to your cart ASAP.

