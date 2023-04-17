Alessandra Ambrosio Channels 'My Little Pony' for Coachella Look: 'Call Me Rainbow Dash' (Exclusive)

Alessandra Ambrosio added a dash of color to her Coachella looks over the weekend, just like a certain little pony.

The former Victoria's Secret model, 42, revealed to PEOPLE at the ZOEasis in the Desert 2023 event that she channeled a My Little Pony staple for one of her weekend fits.

"Call me Rainbow Dash from now on," she jokes.

The look was complete with a cropped tie-dye jacket, lilac cargo pants, a belt styled with little crescent moons on it, some pink highlights in her hair and a shiny crop top underneath it all.

To tie it all in, Ambrosio opted for two large, dangly heart earrings and white heels — mixing her cute and comfy cargos with a sleek and fashionable pair of kicks.

While her Saturday look was all about the '70s vibes — she cited Almost Famous and Woodstock as inspirations for it — her latest ensemble was more of a let-loose moment, she explains.

"You need to have fun. You can't get just stuck in one thing, I feel like," Ambrosio tells PEOPLE. "And today, I'm seeing my friends, Sofi and Tukker, and they're super colorful and fun, and they're a little bit ravey — it's more electronic. So I was like, 'You know what? I'm putting on some cargo pants — lilac — and then I'm putting a bunch of hair colors.' I felt like My Little Pony this morning."

And Ambrosio didn't stop there with the color on Sunday, as she also went rainbows-out with her final festival look of the weekend — with a just-as-bright cardigan.

Ambrosio's nighttime outfit featured a colorful cardigan with gray mixed in, black leather shorts, massive black boots and a see-through, star-patterned top. She even left her pink highlights in for the later sets, not traveling too far away from her My Little Pony vision.

The latest iteration of Coachella marked Ambrosio's 20th year at the festival, as she reflected on the first time she hit the desert back in 2004 for the annual music event. That year was headlined by Radiohead and The Cure, and the model remembered the days where the fest had "no fences."

"So you just kind of walked into Coachella, and we would just bring the car with a cooler in in — that's how we drank," she tells PEOPLE. "We had drinks in the cooler. We'd get a drink and watch The Cure and Radiohead. We just had a blast."

As for her Coachella looks way back then, she revealed it wasn't anything designer, but rather picked up at a local Target on the way to the festival given how "warm it was."

"I stopped to get little white shorts," Ambrosio recalls. "I had a white tank top, and I got a pink hat. That was it. That was my Coachella outfit back in the day."