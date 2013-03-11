Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger's daughter reveals she's signed on to modeling agencies

David Tonnessen/Pacific Coast News

It’s been a busy month for the Baldwins!

First, the news broke that Alec and wife Hilaria revealed that they’re expecting a baby girl. Then his eldest daughter, Ireland, announced that she would be following in her mom Kim Basinger‘s footsteps and becoming a model.

“Officially working for @TwoManagement and @IMGmodels! I’m blessed, happy, and ready to WEEEEERK,” the 17-year-old tweeted last week of the news.

The super-tall teen is already no stranger to the camera, accompanying her dad to Hollywood events and posting bikini pics on her Instagram, but we’re excited to see what the runway has in store for her.

