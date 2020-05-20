Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Gives Him an At-Home Haircut: 'Next Time I'm Shaving You Bald'

"Let me tell you what it's like to be married to a movie star... especially one who has been unable to be fawned over in months due to the pandemic," Hilaria Baldwin joked

Alec Baldwin has a new look thanks to his wife, Hilaria Baldwin.

On Tuesday, the actor, 62, shared a hilarious video of him receiving an at-home haircut from Hilaria, 36, as their family continues to practice social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the clip, Hilaria — who announced in April that she and her husband are expecting their fifth child together — can be seen on a FaceTime call with hairstylist Joseph Bennett while trimming some of Alec's hair using electric clippers.

As she asks her friend for hair advice, Alec sits patiently on a chair and begins to sing "It's Now or Never" by Elvis Presley.

"My friend called just as I was about to get to the big finish...." he captioned the video.

The 30 Rock alum also showed off the final results in a selfie with his wife, writing in the caption: "Our patient and kind technical advisor @jbennettstylist was dialed in throughout."

However, Hilaria — who had been documenting the hair transformation on her social media account as well — didn't seem all too impressed with photo Alec had selected for the big reveal, jokingly calling out her husband for choosing a photo of her where her eyes were closed.

"Let me tell you what it's like to be married to a movie star... especially one who has been unable to be fawned over in months due to the pandemic," she wrote on her Instagram Stories, sharing a screenshot of Alec's post. "He likes how he looks...me: eyes have closed and face covered by my hair... but this is what he posts."

After sharing several other versions of the photo, in which Hilaria has her eyes opened and hair out of her face, the mom of four wrote: "Next time I'm shaving you bald, Baldwin. I'll leave you with that."

With a packed house, Hilaria told PEOPLE in April that taking care of four kids — and teaching three of them — while pregnant in quarantine can be “challenging.”

“It’s really tough,” the author of The Living Clearly Method said. “I have three different curriculums that I’m teaching my three older kids and I’m finding it to be hard.”

“I want to prepare the night before and then have it all set up for them,” she explained. “You’re getting curriculum from other people, so you’re trying to teach something that somebody else is telling you to teach. I’m trying to understand that and that I found to be challenging. But we’re figuring it out.”

While Hilaria confessed that she and Alec have “definitely had our moments” while self-isolating, she shared that they have been harmonious overall.

“I’ve heard some intense conversations from people that are like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to kill my person right now, it’s too much!’ ” she shared. “We typically spend so much time together that this is really not abnormal.”