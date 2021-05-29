Shoppers Say You Won't Regret Snagging This Ultra-Soft $25 T-Shirt Dress
If you're still building your summer wardrobe, allow us to put one more option on your radar: the Alaster Queen Casual T-Shirt Dress. The ultra-soft piece not only comes in 29 different prints — from stripes to solids to florals — but it has also been deemed a "summer wardrobe staple" by Amazon shoppers.
The dress is made from a rayon and spandex fabric blend that reviewers say is "sturdy, opaque, and soft." They love that it loosely flows down to above the knee, a modest yet flattering length, and doesn't cling to the skin throughout wear — one shopper wrote that "the neckline is amazing, and [the fit] is not too baggy like some T-shirt dresses." As an added bonus, the dress comes with two roomy side pockets. And, all of the varying prints can be run through the wash without unraveling or losing shape.
Buy It! Alaster Queen Casual T-Shirt Dress, $24.99–$25.99; amazon.com
Not only is it the perfect one-and-done summer outfit, but the versatile dress can easily carry over into the fall season when paired with a jacket or cardigan. In fact, shoppers say it's even comfortable enough to sleep in, and you'll likely "want to buy more than one" to rotate between.
"Working from home during the COVID crisis has changed my work wardrobe considerably," wrote one reviewer. "With the weather heating up, I am always on the lookout for casual dresses to keep me cool in my home office. It fits perfectly and hits me about 2 inches above the knees. It's not clingy, but also not shapeless. The fabric is so soft that it feels like wearing pajamas. The particular color/style I ordered isn't see-through, and seems sturdy and well-made. I will definitely be ordering in other colors!"
"The inverted pleat in the back is wonderful to keep the dress from clinging in the back," another shopper shared, calling the dress a "nice, flowy garment that is very comfortable and flattering to wear."
The Alaster Queen Casual T-Shirt Dress, which has over 1,700 five-star ratings, is available in sizes S to XXL for $25 each on Amazon. Shoppers recommend sticking with your go-to size, sharing that you'll likely have no issues with it clinging to "unsightly areas."