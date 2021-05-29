Shoppers Say You Won't Regret Snagging This Ultra-Soft $25 T-Shirt Dress

The dress is made from a rayon and spandex fabric blend that reviewers say is "sturdy, opaque, and soft." They love that it loosely flows down to above the knee, a modest yet flattering length, and doesn't cling to the skin throughout wear — one shopper wrote that "the neckline is amazing, and [the fit] is not too baggy like some T-shirt dresses." As an added bonus, the dress comes with two roomy side pockets. And, all of the varying prints can be run through the wash without unraveling or losing shape.