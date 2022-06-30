Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Second Nose Piercing on Instagram

Earlier this month, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star, 16, denied rumors she was engaged to her boyfriend after she was seen wearing a diamond ring

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is showing off her new nose piercing.

In a video shared via Instagram on Wednesday, the former Toddlers and Tiaras star is seen with two nose piercings for the very first time, one in each nostril.

The reality star, 16, got her first one before her 15th birthday in the fall of 2020, Page Six reports.

In the video, Thompson makes no mention of her recent body piercing. Instead, she promotes her new merchandise to her followers — a line of limited-edition T-Shirts available at AlanaThompson.com. "I think you're really gonna love these designs," she said.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star continued, "I made them myself, so they're my favorite designs. I will have more in the future, but for right now, this is what we have and I think you're really gonna love them."

Thompson's new piercing is not the only accessory of hers that has been making headlines recently. Earlier this month, engagement rumors started spreading after the star was seen wearing a ring on her ring finger.

Soon after, her rep confirmed to Page Six that she was not engaged to boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, before adding that the diamond seen on her ring finger was "just a ring."

Rumors that Thompson had accepted a proposal from Carswell started circling after Thompson's sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon shared photos of her family — including one with Thompson wearing the ring in question — posing with Shannon's newborn twins.

Thompson was also spotted with a ring on that finger in an Instagram post of herself and Carswell from the spring. "Park dates with you are the best," she captioned the photos of herself and Carswell in matching shirts.

Though Thompson has been mostly silent about her relationship with Carswell, she did share a bit about their connection with Teen Vogue in August when she told the magazine that Carswell might be her "only friend" because she doesn't trust people her age.

"To be honest, I do not have many friends. At all," she said. "Because I feel like folks are so much like, 'Oh, my God, I'm friends with Honey Boo Boo."

She added, "I don't trust nobody really, so I don't have friends."

Alana Thompson and June Shannon Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Mama June Shannon | Credit: Robin L Marshall/Getty

Thompson's relationship with Carswell has been subject to criticism from fans who question their four-year age gap — while she is still legally a minor. Thompson's mom, June "Mama June" Shannon spoke about the relationship in a conversation with TooFab.

"Yes, I've met Dralin. They've been together for over a year," the Mama June: Road to Redemption star said. "People need to realize that she's going to be 17 in August and that Pumpkin and Josh were the same age as they were."

She continued, "She is getting a lot of hate because she's in an interracial relationship, he is older. But at the end of the day, Alana's not that 6-, 7-year-old child y'all fell in love with 11 years ago. Alana has grown up, she's graduating high school next year, guys!"