Al Roker's stylish new shades caught everyone's attention during Monday morning's live Today broadcast
Al Roker debuted a new pair of glasses on Today, and the internet can’t stop talking his new look.
During Monday morning’s show, Roker, 64, swapped out his usual specs for a pair of bright cobalt glasses by eyewear label Dom Vetro (his appear to be a custom color). The weather forecaster thanked the label’s founder Ashley Bezamat for creating the fashionable eyewear that made him an instant eyewear style star.
“I have never had a reaction to a pair of glasses like these by @domvetro so thanks @ashleybezamat,” Roker captioned the photo.
The positive feedback continued to flood in on the comments of Roker’s Instagram post. The star’s Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie gave her stamp of approval writing, “Love em.”
A fan wrote, “Love the glasses, of course anything looks great on our Al!” A different fan agreed: “I really like those on you @alroker You should consider changing up your frames from time to time.”
Other Today viewers gave Roker’s eyewear a shoutout on Twitter during the show’s live broadcast. One noted he looked “fabulous,” while another fan said, “I’m loving Al Roker’s blue glasses!”