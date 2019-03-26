The Internet Is Obsessed With Al Roker's New Glasses

Al Roker's stylish new shades caught everyone's attention during Monday morning's live Today broadcast

placeholder
By
Kaitlyn Frey
March 26, 2019 12:39 PM

Al Roker debuted a new pair of glasses on Today, and the internet can’t stop talking his new look.

During Monday morning’s show, Roker, 64, swapped out his usual specs for a pair of bright cobalt glasses by eyewear label Dom Vetro (his appear to be a custom color). The weather forecaster thanked the label’s founder Ashley Bezamat for creating the fashionable eyewear that made him an instant eyewear style star.

“I have never had a reaction to a pair of glasses like these by @domvetro so thanks @ashleybezamat,” Roker captioned the photo.

The positive feedback continued to flood in on the comments of Roker’s Instagram post. The star’s Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie gave her stamp of approval writing, “Love em.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Editor Obsessions! What We’re Loving Right Now

A fan wrote, “Love the glasses, of course anything looks great on our Al!” A different fan agreed: “I really like those on you @alroker You should consider changing up your frames from time to time.”

Other Today viewers gave Roker’s eyewear a shoutout on Twitter during the show’s live broadcast. One noted he looked “fabulous,” while another fan said, “I’m loving Al Roker’s blue glasses!”

