Over 2,000 Amazon Shoppers Recommend These Memory Foam Sneakers for Standing on Your Feet All Day

The Akk Slip-on Memory Foam Sneakers have racked up over 2,000 five-star reviews from customers who say they’re “breathable, stylish, and cute.” Available in sizes 6 to 11.5, the slip-on shoes come in 22 colors including black, gray, blue, and pink. They’re made with a lightweight mesh fabric and have memory foam insoles, non-slip soles, and a padded lining for optimal comfort. Plus, they don’t have a traditional sneaker tongue, so they’re easy to slip on and off. (Though you can still use the laces to adjust how tight or loose you’d like them to feel.)