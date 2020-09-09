Over 2,000 Amazon Shoppers Recommend These Memory Foam Sneakers for Standing on Your Feet All Day
On your feet all day? Amazon shoppers have just the shoe recommendation for you.
The Akk Slip-on Memory Foam Sneakers have racked up over 2,000 five-star reviews from customers who say they’re “breathable, stylish, and cute.” Available in sizes 6 to 11.5, the slip-on shoes come in 22 colors including black, gray, blue, and pink. They’re made with a lightweight mesh fabric and have memory foam insoles, non-slip soles, and a padded lining for optimal comfort. Plus, they don’t have a traditional sneaker tongue, so they’re easy to slip on and off. (Though you can still use the laces to adjust how tight or loose you’d like them to feel.)
Shoppers rave that the shoes are so soft and flexible, they feel like they’re “floating” and can even wear them comfortably while working all day. Several nurses who work 12-hour shifts have left positive reviews for the sneakers — one even said that all her co-workers were buying them.
Buy It! Akk Slip-on Memory Foam Sneakers, $19.99–$32.99; amazon.com
“Love these shoes! Survived standing on my feet for long periods of time at work during my third trimester of pregnancy only because these shoes provided great support and feel so comfy,” one customer wrote. “Back pain — what’s that? Size fits perfectly and the design goes well with anything. Great buy at a good price.”
Several shoppers with plantar fasciitis also say the Akk sneakers have helped alleviate the pain in their heels. Another customer wrote: “I absolutely love these sneakers. They are as comfortable or perhaps slightly more comfortable than my $100 New Balance slip ons. I’m on my feet all day and have plantar fasciitis in my right heel — wore them to work and then ran errands the first day and my feet were extremely happy.”
The best part? The sneakers cost under $33, and you can even grab select colors and sizes for as low as $20. We’re sold.