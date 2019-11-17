This Colorblock Pullover Is Much Cuter Than Your Typical Fleece Sweatshirt — and It's Only $28 Right Now

Image zoom

With temperatures dropping, it’s officially time to get your cozy on with cold weather staples like warm blankets, homey candles, and this snuggly piece you’ll want to wear all fall and winter long.

The fuzzy fleece pullover sweatshirt strikes the perfect balance being both cute and comfy, with Amazon reviewers claiming it will even make you look forward to cooler weather and “feels like you’re wearing a blanket.” The quarter-zip fleece comes in two designs and over a dozen color combinations — including trendy animal prints — and for a limited time, it’s marked down to $27.99 with some designs going for as little as $19.99.

Unlike other popular fleece jackets that tend to look pretty casual, this pullover is a more stylish option that features fashion-forward color blocking, chic prints (hello, leopard!), and a slew of popular hues like blush pink and olive green.

And while there aren’t a ton of reviews published just yet, the existing feedback is overwhelmingly positive, filled with shoppers raving about the jacket’s fuzzy feel and stylish look. “Comfiest sweater I own and so darn soft,” one reviewer wrote. “I get so many compliments on it.”

Buy It! Akewei Womens Fleece Pullover Sweatshirt, $19.99–$27.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

“I own this in four colors now — it’s so comfy and I want to wear it everyday!” another chimed in. “The sleeves and waist line are elastic which gives it a nice shape!”

The roomy pullover is meant to look oversized and features shaggy fleece on both the inside and outside. Its medium weight makes it ideal for layering under your coat on cold days or wearing alone on mild days. You can wear it around the house to stay warm indoors, too.

Its faux sherpa material washes well, too, according to owners. “I bought the white and gray one and it’s just as described — it fits a little baggy like in the pictures,” one reviewer wrote. I’ve only washed it a few times, but it’s stayed fluffy and full like it did when it was brand new.”

Given its versatility and trendy look, the Prime-eligible piece is a great gift for family and friends — especially for those who are always cold (there’s always someone!). Just be sure to snag a few to gift this holiday season or one for yourself before this sale ends and the prices go back up.