Shoppers Say This 'Soft, Comfortable' Heated Scarf Will Keep You Warm and Relieve Neck Pain — and It's on Sale Now
If you're looking for a new way to stay warm during the colder months, there are plenty of unique heated products on the market, including gloves, socks, and vests. These heated accessories are perfect for both days spent on the ski slopes or chilly walks around the neighborhood. A heated scarf is another helpful pick for both staying warm and relieving neck and upper back pain. Amazon shoppers found one multi-purpose neck wrap you'll want to add to your winter wardrobe ASAP. And now's the perfect time to shop, since it's currently on sale for 10 percent off when you use a coupon on Amazon's site.
The Akaso Heated Neck Wrap can be used as a scarf while you're on-the-go to stay warm or as a wrap to relieve neck pain while you're at home. The scarf, which is made from soft cotton, has three heat settings: low (113 degrees Fahrenheit), medium (131 degrees), and high (140 degrees). Depending on which heat setting you use, the battery can last up to six hours. Plus, charging is simple, since the battery pack has USB connectivity. To keep the scarf clean, simply remove the power bank, hand wash, and hang to dry.
Buy It! Akaso Heated Neck Wrap, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers love this scarf, with many complimenting its warmth and portability. "I am very happy with this Akaso heating pad/scarf. It is made with soft, comfortable material, [and is] perfectly sized for my neck," one reviewer wrote. "I searched far and wide for a cordless heating pad for the neck area only that was affordable but quality."
Another reviewer complimented how well this scarf works on cold days. "It keeps me warm when working outside during winter," they wrote. "[It] works for my neck pain as well."
If you're looking for a creative way to keep warm and relieve neck pain, check out this heated wrap scarf from Akaso. And don't miss out while it's on sale for $44.99 right now. Also, be sure to take a look at the rest of the brand's heated products, such as gloves and vests, to complete your cold-weather wardrobe.