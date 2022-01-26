Shoppers Say This 'Soft, Comfortable' Heated Scarf Will Keep You Warm and Relieve Neck Pain — and It's on Sale Now

If you're looking for a new way to stay warm during the colder months, there are plenty of unique heated products on the market, including gloves, socks, and vests. These heated accessories are perfect for both days spent on the ski slopes or chilly walks around the neighborhood. A heated scarf is another helpful pick for both staying warm and relieving neck and upper back pain. Amazon shoppers found one multi-purpose neck wrap you'll want to add to your winter wardrobe ASAP. And now's the perfect time to shop, since it's currently on sale for 10 percent off when you use a coupon on Amazon's site.