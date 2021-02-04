These ‘Incredibly Comfortable’ Joggers Are Being Compared to Expensive Brands — and They’re a 'Fraction of the Price’

Shoppers who are looking for Valentine's Day gift ideas on Amazon have probably noticed its massive "Most-Loved Valentine's Day Gifts" page. The storefront includes more than 200 top-rated products that reviewers across the site have deemed the best presents for Valentine's Day, with each pick boasting thousands of positive ratings. Those searching in the fashion space will see plenty of satin robes, silk pajamas, and fluffy slippers, but Ajisai's Women's Joggers with pockets also nabbed a special mention.
With more than 1,800 ratings and an average of 4.6 stars out of five, reviewers are calling Ajisai's pants "perfect," "comparable to Lululemon," and even "the best joggers out there." Not only are they "incredibly comfortable" and "wrinkle-resistant," but they're also less than $32. Shoppers can choose from 12 colors, including the perennially popular black and a perfect-for-spring mauve pink.
Buy It! Ajisai Women's Joggers Drawstring Pants in Black, $29.99–$31.98; amazon.com
Reading through close to 400 reviews on Amazon, it's clear that shoppers love Ajisai's joggers for their comfort and no-pill design. The joggers, which have a mid-waist cut and length that lands just past the ankles, are constructed out of a lightweight and quick-drying material that makes them equally perfect for slow yoga sessions as well as trips to the supermarket. "The fabric reminds me of Lululemon, but at a fraction of the price," said one shopper, while another added, "I don't even think I could find pants at Lululemon or Athleta that are this nice and never for this price."
What's more, Ajisai's pants come with huge pockets to carry all of your essentials, and they can easily fit a phone, hand sanitizer, keys, and a card holder. While a reviewer labeled them as "nice sturdy pockets that hold a phone without it pulling your pants down too much," another shopper said the best part about these pants is that "dog hair doesn't stick to them."
Given their ranking as one of Amazon's top 20 best-selling workout pants, plus dozens of reviewers saying they'd "highly recommend" them, it's safe to say that Ajisai's pants would be a good purchase as a gift for a valentine or as something special for yourself. We've highlighted a few of our favorite colors below, so shop what one customer described as "comfortable shelter-in-place pants that you won't be embarrassed to go on walks in" at Amazon now.
