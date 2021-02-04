These ‘Incredibly Comfortable’ Joggers Are Being Compared to Expensive Brands — and They’re a 'Fraction of the Price’

Reading through close to 400 reviews on Amazon, it's clear that shoppers love Ajisai's joggers for their comfort and no-pill design. The joggers, which have a mid-waist cut and length that lands just past the ankles, are constructed out of a lightweight and quick-drying material that makes them equally perfect for slow yoga sessions as well as trips to the supermarket. "The fabric reminds me of Lululemon, but at a fraction of the price," said one shopper, while another added, "I don't even think I could find pants at Lululemon or Athleta that are this nice and never for this price."