Air Jordan Releases Sneakers to Honor The Notorious B.I.G. and 50 Years of Hip-Hop

To ring in the Jordan year, Air Jordan released 23 pairs of the special edition shoes in collaboration with The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation in honor of the late rapper

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 27, 2023 12:37 PM
Biggie; The Christopher Wallace Air Jordan XIII.
Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty; Sotheby's

For The Notorious B.I.G. hip-hop was all a dream — and now that dream is being memorialized in Air Jordan's newest shoes.

To commemorate hip-hop's 50th anniversary as a genre, Air Jordan collaborated with The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, an organization created in The Notorious B.I.G.'s honor — using his birth name — to empower inner-city youth through tools like education, to create a limited edition sneaker.

The legendary rapper, who died in 1997 at 24 years old, revolutionized hip-hop alongside other icons of the time, like Tupac Shakur. In honor of his legacy and the Jordan year, 23 pairs of Air Jordan's newest sneakers will go on auction between Jan. 23 and Feb. 3, and will also be on display at Sotheby's New York galleries in that time frame.

The Christopher Wallace Air Jordan XIII.
Sotheby's

Biggie's Instagram page announced the collaboration in a post showing the details of the shoes.

"Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, which aims to empower inner-city youth with educational learning instruments, sponsorships, grants and community-based mentorship programs and campaigns, all in line with its motto, Think B.I.G. 'Books Instead of Guns,'" the account wrote in the caption.

In a separate post, the account described the details of the new shoe, which has been dubbed The Christopher Wallace Air Jordan XIII.

The sneaker features a silhouette of Biggie's face on the tongue and two of his famous lyrics from hit song "Juicy" on the inside of the tongue, which read, "And If You Don't Know, Now You Know" on the left shoe and "It Was All A Dream" on the right shoe.

The insole also features a colorful "special edition" print, and a red and black plaid flannel pattern on the sock liner. The shoelaces will also be inscribed with the word "Dream."

"In addition to the sneaker's highlights, listed below, the design features an inspired special edition print detailing on the insole— all styling which has become synonymous with The NOTORIOUS B.I.G," the caption read.

The sneaker joins the latest move in celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary. In Biggie's hometown of N.Y.C., Mayor Eric Adams hosted an event at City Hall last November, where he detailed how the city will plan 50 events over the course of 50 days to ring in the anniversary, in collaboration with the Bronx's Universal Hip Hop Museum, which will open in 2024, according to Hip Hop DX.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Notorious B.I.G. 1995 during Music File Photos 1990's in Los Angeles, California.
Chris Walter/WireImage

"First time in New York City history, we have a hip-hop mayor," Adams said during a press conference at the event.

He continued, "We have the power now where we can use the experience of these men and women here to reform how we use music to educate our children. To not only build this project but to make sure the young people on this project don't have a steel gun but a steel hammer so they can be a part of the construction."

Related Articles
Minnow Swim - launches
These Are the Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Devin Allen/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock (12948503z) Lil Kim attends the 2nd Annual Biggie Dinner Gala for the Notorious B.I.G's 50th birthday at Guastavino's on Friday, May 20, 2022 in New York. 2nd Annual Biggie Dinner Gala, New York, USA - 20 May 2022; Notorius B.I.G. aka Christopher Wallace (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Lil' Kim Thinks the Notorious B.I.G. Would Still Be 'Funny, Fun, Handsome' at Age 50: 'He's the King'
Allyson Felix Launches Cold Weather Train with Athleta
The Hottest Celebrity Fashion Launches You Should Be Shopping Right Now
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 11: *EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE* Drake speaks onstage during Takeoff's Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena on November 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TVG); ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 11: *EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE* Cardi B and Offset attend Takeoff's Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena on November 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TVG); ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 11: *EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE* Justin Bieber performs onstage during Takeoff's Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena on November 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TVG)
Drake, Justin Bieber, Cardi B & More Honor Takeoff at Celebration of Life in Atlanta
reival rugs x amanda jane jones
Launches We Love! Amanda Jane Jones Debuts Colorful Rug Collection with Revival, Plus More New Home Products
Meet Paul Krasinski, John Krasinski’s Tech Mogul Brother Who Runs ‘The Farmhouse’ in Massachusetts
Paul Krasinski, Tech Mogul Brother of Actor John, Is Inspiring Young People to Succeed at His Mass. Retreat
The Best Walking Shoes of 2022
The 21 Best Walking Shoes of 2023, According to 16 Doctors and Experts
Teri Hatcher
Teri Hatcher Shines with Her Daughter, Plus Will Smith and Family, John Mayer and More
Matthew McConaughey speaks at a press briefing in the White House Press Briefing Room
From Gun Control Advocacy to Meals on Wheels, How Matthew McConaughey Uses His Platform For Good
Kobe Bryant; Dolly Parton; Michael J. Fox
Celebrities Who Started Foundations to Make a Change
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan Is Honored Among Other Leading Men, Plus Angela Bassett, Kid Cudi and More
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 02: Priyanka Chopra attends the "Women in Cinema" red carpet during the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 02, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)
Priyanka Chopra and Michelle Rodriguez Pop Up Overseas, Plus Chloe x Halle, Jane Fonda and More
Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022
All the Must-See Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 Governors Awards
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Is Greeted by a Tiny Admirer, Plus Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Kim Kardashian and More
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys Performs in New York City, Plus David Harbour, Brendan Fraser and More
Notorious B.I.G.
Notorious B.I.G.'s $6 Plastic Crown Sells for Nearly $600K at Auction