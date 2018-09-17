Aidy Bryant’s Emmys Dress Had 3,500 Sequins on It

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Aidy Bryant sparkled like a true star on the Emmys red carpet tonight in a custom tulle midi dress created by New York designer Tanya Taylor.

The Saturday Night Live cast member, who attended the awards show as a nominee in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category, turned to the designer — one of her favorites — for her look, and Taylor delivered a sequin-embroidered blush design for Bryant’s big night.

“We wanted to give her something very soft and feminine, with bursts of neon playfulness like her personality,” Taylor tells PEOPLE exclusively of the sparkly confection, which the star paired with cascading curls, a peach lip color, a small box clutch and nude platform ankle-strap heels.

RELATED PHOTOS: All the Looks on the Emmys 2018 Red Carpet

Courtesy Tanya Taylor

“She wanted something lightweight, something that made her feel special and something that matched her playful personality,” added the designer, who sketched the design (above) for the star before starting the process. “The dress needed to have a little bit of a sense of humor and we interpreted that through color.”

RELATED VIDEO: Why Aidy Bryant Calls Her Husband “Little Runner”

Therefore, Taylor created a look made of four layers of blush silk tulle with pops of neon yellow and lime green, plus silver and gold paillettes. “I love when you put colors together that shouldn’t be together,” says Taylor. “It’s surprising, unexpected and fun, just like Aidy. She’s a girl’s girl with a twist and we feel like that’s what the lime does in her look.”

Courtesy Tanya Taylor

Taylor also wanted her to “twinkle on the red carpet in a cool and playful way,” which is why the designer added 3,500 sequins, each of which were hand beaded. “We wanted to make her feel like her clothing matched her personality,” added Taylor.

RELATED: All About Aidy Bryant’s Surprise Wedding

Ultimately, Taylor wanted Bryant to feel good in it. “It’s super airy and soft,” says Taylor. “We wanted her to be able to wear it all day long and feel really comfortable.” The goal was to “always enhance and empower the amazing personality and shape that she has.”

Courtesy Tanya Taylor

Taylor, who just launched her line in 2012, is thrilled that Bryant supported her work on such a giant stage. “It is a huge honor,” says the designer. “I think that it says so much about the person when an actress is willing to step out and support a younger designer.”

Added Taylor, “They realize how big of an impact that they can have on your career. I’m very grateful to her.”