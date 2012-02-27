After-Oscars Party Time!

The biggest names in Hollywood – Chris & Sandra! Cameron! Tom! – get down at the glitziest post-show bashes
By Kate HoganJanet Mock and Michael Y. Park February 27, 2012 03:30 PM

CRACKED UP

Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF12/WireImage

What’s so funny? A coy gets lots of laughs from Captain America’s Chris Evans inside the Vanity Fair Oscars party at the Sunset Tower.

BLONDING MOMENT

Credit: Jeff Vespa/VF12/WireImage

Beautiful blondes and bond over bubbly – and perhaps mutual ex A. Rod? – at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

ARTIST IN ACTION

Credit: Danny Moloshok/Landov

Oscar, meet Artist! Best Actor winner Jean Dujardin holds tight to his new best friend (and wife Alexandra Lamy) while entering the star-studded bash.

MEETING OF THE MINDS

Credit: Jeff Vespa/VF12/WireImage

What competition? Fellow Best Actress nominees and Glenn Close take a moment to catch up as Williams’s BFF Busy Philipps looks on.

IDOL TIME

Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF12/WireImage

No wardrobe malfunctions here! American Idol judges and Steven Tyler enjoy a night off from reality TV.

SHOULDERING ON

Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

Best Supporting Actress winner Octavia Spencer gets a little support from The Help costar Ahna O’Reilly before the party gets started.

THE PLEASURE IS MINE

Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF12/WireImage

Enchanté! gets a suave introduction to French fiancé, Benjamin Millepied.

TAKE FIVE

Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF12/WireImage

A glammed-up gives her stilettoed feet a rest for a quick break with beau .

MAIN SQUEEZE

Credit: Jeff Vespa/VF12/WireImage

Talk about close costars! The Descendants’s Shailene Woodley cops quite a feel from her awards show partner in crime Judy Greer.

MOBILE UPLOAD

Credit: Jeff Vespa/VF12/WireImage

“Dude. Seriously. I love my life,” Tweeted after posing for a photo with funny guys Steve Martin and Martin Short.

KEEPING SCORE

Credit: Jeff Vespa/VF12/WireImage

Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow scores a meet-and-greet with Mad Men hottie in what could only be called a touchdown for fans of tall, dark and handsome everywhere.

LADIES IN WAITING

Credit: Jeff Vespa/VF12/WireImage

Mom-to-be Molly Sims is in the express line for blonde beauties alongside (from left) Cheryl Hines, Elizabeth Banks and Rachael Harris.

SMOKE SCREEN

Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF12/WireImage

Funnyman Martin Short’s evening is going up in smoke, much to the amusement of longtime pal and fellow SCTV alum Catherine O’Hara.

A SHOE IN

Credit: Photo by Jeff Vespa/VF12/WireImage

Albert Nobbs costars Janet McTeer and Glenn Close weren’t among the evening’s winners, but you wouldn’t know it by the way fellow Oscar nominee Gary Oldman has them in stitches at the Vanity Fair bash.

FAMILY REUNION

Credit: Anthony Harvey/PictureGroup

Michael Douglas greet his dad, Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, before heading into the afterparty.

SILENCE IS GOLDEN

Credit: Jeff Vespa/VF12/WireImage

There are no words The Artist costars Penelope Ann Miller and Jean Dujardin marvel over the French actor’s Best Actor Oscar statue.

WHISPERS IN THE NIGHT

Credit: Christopher Polk/VF12/WireImage

Saturday Night Live comedian Jason Sudeikis gets in a few choice words with girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

SPIRITED FINGERS

Credit: Stewart Cook/Rex

waves to fans as she arrives at the Vanity Fair bash.

NAUGHTY GIRL!

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty, Jordan Strauss/WireImage

Leslie Mann doesn’t spare the rod for Modern Family’s Julie Bowen after she sneaks up on her buddy outside the Vanity Fair afterparty.

EMBRACIN' JASON

Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF12/WireImage

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley can count herself inside Jason Statham’s inner circle as the lovebirds find a moment of privacy inside the star-studded bash.

FANDEMONIUM

Credit: Jeff Vespa/VF12/WireImage

Now that is the look of a starstruck starlet! Mirror Mirror’s Lily Collins can’t help but react to being in the presence of big shot .

SMART BET

Credit: Jeff Vespa/VF12/WireImage

Though she came to the show solo, keeps new flame Casper Smart close during the afterparty.

HAPPY HUDDLE

Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF12/WireImage

Seth Rogen’s new wife Lauren Miller cozies up to comedians Leslie Mann and Elizabeth Banks.

A LEG UP

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Out together for the first time since his Feb. 17 arrest for marijuana possession, Robin Thicke and Paula Patton enjoy a drama-free date night.

STAR GAZING

Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF12/WireImage

Who’s not a Star Wars fan? Chris Rock happily hops his banquette wall for the chance at a photo opp with director George Lucas.

ANY PROOF?

Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF12/WireImage

– who earned laughs while presenting during the show – proudly shows off her photo booth proofs.

MAKING THE CUT

Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF12/WireImage

Bombshell dares to bare in a sexy cut-out dress while arriving at the Vanity Fair bash with husband Len Wiseman.

GLAMOUR GIRLS

Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF12/WireImage

, Jennifer Westfeldt, and Paula Patton gather ‘round Danes’s billowing gown for a pretty picture.

ON THE NOSE

Credit: Kyle Rover/Startraks

Guess she found a dress! cuddles up to hot hubby Mark Consuelos before stepping into the fancy fete.

BLUE BELLE

Credit: Jeff Vespa/VF12/WireImage

– who spent the earlier part of the evening at Elton John’s viewing party – is feeling blue-tiful at the Vanity Fair celebration.

BALL'S IN HER COURT

Credit: Danny Moloshok/Landov

Care for a doubles match, anyone? serves up a smile to tennis great Venus Williams before the two make their way into the Vanity Fair afterparty.

EYES WIDE SHUT

Credit: Jeff Vespa/VF12/WireImage

gets ready to pucker up with director boyfriend Michael Polish.

CLOSE ENCOUNTER

Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF12/WireImage

Amid the bustle, Oscar winner Jane Fonda gets in a hug with six-time Best Actress nominee Glenn Close.

GALAXY OF STARS

Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF12/WireImage

Hollywood pals and shake on it inside the Vanity Fair bash.

NANA'S GIRL

Credit: Jeff Vespa/VF12/WireImage

Jessica Chastain may not have won Best Supporting Actress, but her Oscar date, grandmother Marilyn, still thinks she’s aces.

BETTER THAN OSCAR

Credit: Christopher Polk/VF12/WireImage

The Artist’s Missi Pyle proves that sometimes a burger is more satisfying than a little gold man.

EASY DOES IT

Credit: Jeff Vespa/VF12/WireImage

and give their well-heeled feet a rest while catching up.

BISOU BISOU

Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF12/WireImage

After a night of mingling with A-list pals, reserves a big great kiss for fiancé Benjamin Millepied.

BRITISH DYNASTY

Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF12/WireImage

Who needs to feel like they’re in the presence of British royalty? Not when you’ve got , and Joan Collins to chat with inside the Vanity Fair bash.

A THING OF BEAUTY

Credit: Jeff Vespa/VF12/WireImage

All alone with his prize, a content Jean Dujardin looks to be thinking like Bogart in Casablanca: “Oscar, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.”

WINNING WOMEN

Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP

The night’s leading ladies, Octavia Spencer and Meryl Streep, take a moment to admire their statuettes at the Governors Ball.

NEWFOUND FRIENDS

Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty

At Elton John’s viewing party, cozies up to Cloris Leachman, who reportedly spent part of the evening busing tables.

SWEET SMOOCH

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

A baiser for Bérénice Bejo! While arriving at the Govenors Ball, The Artist’s female star plants one on her hubby, the film’s winning director Michel Hazanavicius.

LUCKY CHARM

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Host Billy Crystal lovingly congratulates big winner Meryl Streep at the Governors Ball.

BOSOM BUDDIES

Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty

Close pals and Kelly Osbourne get even closer while goofing off at Elton John’s viewing party.

WITHOUT A DOUBT

Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty

makes a solo appear at the Elton John viewing party, where she chatted up the host and his partner, David Furnish.

WINNING SMILE

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Best Supporting Actor winner Christopher Plummer and wife Elaine Taylor pause before appetizers to enjoy a breathtaking look at his Oscar statuette at the Governors Ball.

PICTURE THIS

Credit: Jeff Vespa/VF12/WireImage (2)

Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller check out their goofy photo booth snapshots at the Vanity Fair party.

PAT ON THE BACK

Credit: Alex J. Berliner/abimages

Jessica Chastain pays her respects to Best Actress winner Meryl Streep at the Governors Ball.

ALL STRIPES

Credit: Christopher Polk/VF12/Getty

A jet-clad fits in nicely with the black-and-white color scheme of the Vanity Fair arrivals carpet.

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

A giggly Abbie Cornish and Kristen Wiig support each other as they arrive at Sunset Tower.

LED BY RED

Credit: Christopher Polk/VF12/Getty

follows wife Livia Giuggioli’s lead on their way inside to the Vanity Fair shindig.

BYOB

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Matthew Lillard thoughtfully provides his own beverage for the night at the Weinstein Company bash.

EMERALD SMILE

Credit: Alex J. Berliner/abimages

Best Actress Oscar nominee Viola Davis and husband Julius Tennon take a moment for a lensman at the Governors Ball.

PICTURE THIS

Credit: Christopher Polk/VF12/Getty

Two-time Oscar nominee and fiancé Darren Le Gallo show SNL’s Jason Sudeikis their best snapshots at the Vanity Fair bash.

TO HAVE, TO HOLD

Credit: JB Lacroix/FilmMagic

Hollywood kingmaker Harvey Weinstein and his wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, can’t keep their hands off the most adorable star of the night, The Artist’s Uggie.

INSIDE JOKE

Credit: Angela Weiss/Getty

Oh you! Glee actors Ashley Fink and Chris Colfer ham it up for photographers at Elton John’s soiree.

WARM SHOULDER

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Glee’s Matthew Morrison and model girlfriend Renee Puente let the public look over their shoulders at the Elton John party.

C'MERE, YOU!

Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Landov

Meryl Streep is no Iron Lady when it comes to PDA with Hollywood friends. She brings fellow Oscar winner in close for a hug at the Governors Ball.

LOVE SEAT

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

True Blood’s real-life spouses, and Stephen Moyer, take their seats at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party at the City of West Hollywood Park on Sunday night.

BACK IN ACTION

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Single never looked so good! A post-split makes a smokin’-hot solo appearance at Elton John’s star-studded soirée.

HOST WITH THE MOST

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

and partner David Burtka are welcomed to the bash by the night’s host himself, Elton John.

CUCKOO FOR COCOA

Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

Vampire Diaries hunk Ian Somerhalder doesn’t let his love of chocolate interrupt his smoldering ways while getting ahold of some sweet Godiva treats.

SAY CHEESE!

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

American Idol’s Steven Tyler takes a break from watching fellow judge present at the Oscars to flash his trademark smile.

BELLY GOOD

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Moms-to-be Alessandra Ambrosio and , who are both expecting their second children, do the bump at Elton’s party.

CLAP ON!

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Elton continues to be a jovial host, giving a round of applause with guest .

POM-POM CUTIE

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Fran Drescher shares a major red carpet moment with her Pomeranian Esther before heading into the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party in West Hollywood.

SO FOUR REAL

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

It’s a double date! Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson and former Idol Adam Lambert bring their plus-ones, boyfriends Sauli Koskinen and Justin Mikita, to watch the Academy Awards in style.

TABLE FOR TWO

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

He’s a hungry man! Hunger Games leading man cozies up to longtime love on Sunday night.

SPIRIT FINGERS

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Orange you glad to see her? Rose McGowan puts on her champagne goggles during Elton’s annual bash in West Hollywood on Sunday.

