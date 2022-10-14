Earlier this week, Amazon decided to let shoppers in on discounts similar to July's Prime Day, which offered impressive deals across pretty much every category. Although the Prime Early Access Sale has since come to a close, you can still score amazing savings at a number of places this weekend.

Whether you're looking to stock up on new beauty or upgrade your winter wardrobe, you can save up to 42 percent at popular sites like Madewell, Abrecrombie, Tula, and Ulta Beauty. Or perhaps you want to get ahead of holiday shopping this year? Early Black Friday deals at Target include up to 50 percent off kitchen, electronics, and toys.

Gilt is also offering discounts on dozens of Birkenstock shoes, including the popular style celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Katie Holmes, and Reese Witherspoon have all worn, the Arizona Sandals.

No matter who you're shopping for this weekend, consider taking advantage of these early holiday discounts so you can save big. After scouring the internet, these are the best deals across home, tech, fashion, and beauty we could find. Shop our favorite picks below before the savings expire.

Target

Target's Best Kitchen, Electronics, and Toys Deals

Just because the Prime Early Access Sale is over doesn't mean you can score Amazon products at a discount. At Target, the Amazon Fire TV Stick costs just $30 right now. The streaming media player allows you to stream more than 1 million shows, movies, and games. And Apple's AirPods Pro are slashed by $50. The Bluetooth headphones offer active noise cancellation, access to Siri, and over 24 hours of listening time. In addition to tech, you can save big on top-rated kitchen appliances from Keurig, Ninja, and more.

Ulta

Ulta Beauty's Best Hair Care Deals

Your hair deserves as much attention as your skin, so that's why Ulta is offering up to 50 percent off of various hair care, including popular products and hot tools from brands like Redken, Conair, and more through October 22.

If you've had your eye on the Revlon One-Step Root Booster Round Brush for some time, now's your chance to finally get it, because the popular styling tool is 50 percent off at Ulta. You can also get other popular hair tools, like the GHD flat iron and the Conair Xtreme Big Curls Hairsetter. And you'll definitely want to keep checking back — Ulta keeps adding to the list of discounted products every day.

Tula

Tula's Best Beauty Deals

Stocking up on beauty sets that feature a variety of products makes gift-giving easy, and you can get a number of beauty bundles at Tula today. Save up to 42 percent on holiday gift sets compared to buying their products individually, including the Exfoliating Facial Scrub Trio, which features three festive scrubs, and the Instant Glow Kit, which includes the Cult Classic purifying cleanser, the Instant De-Puff eye serum, and the Rose Glow & Get It eye balm — all in a holographic Tula bag.

Madewell

Madewell's Best Fall Fashion Deals

Fall is here, and that means it's time to bring on the sweaters, jackets, and boots. With the code GOSPREE at checkout, you can get so much from Madewell for up to 30 percent off, including the best-selling Cameron Ribbed Cardigan and Melwood Square-Neck Pullover sweaters. Shoppers who spend more than $100 will save 25 percent, while those who buy $300 or more worth of goodies will save 30 percent.

Also included in the sale are cute fall boots, like The Rayna Lace-Up Boot and The Elspeth Chelsea Boot. Oh, and you have until October 26 to save, but sizes and styles might not last until then.

Gilt

Gilt's Best Birkenstock Deals

Once dubbed "ugly shoes," Birkenstock sandals are now a top choice for Reese Witherspoon, Kristen Bell, and many more celebrities. You can get dozens of Birkenstock sandals at a discount this weekend at Gilt, including popular styles like that Arizona Sandal, which Katie Holmes has worn, and the Suede & Shearling Clogs, a style similar to the ones Kendall Jenner has been spotted in. To access these discounts, log into your Gilt account or create one for free with your email address.

Coach

Coach Outlet's Best Fall Fashion Deals

Until October 18, you can score huge savings on select Coach bags, shoes, clothes, and accessories. A coupon code worth 15 percent off will automatically be applied to your cart if you shop at Coach Outlet this weekend, and that even works on some items that are already on sale.

For instance, the Coach Double Face Wool Cape originally costs $798, but you can get in on double discounts to score it for just $340 right now. Tons of winter coats and hats are marked down, too, so grab a few before it gets even colder.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie's Best Fall Fashion Deals

No longer a mid-2000s relic, Abercrombie is not only cool again, but making some really stylish stuff for adults. And this weekend, you can get 15 percent off almost everything with code FALL15 at checkout.

The sale includes everything from winter coats, like this wool-blend trench coat and a vegan leather puffer, to comfy sweaters (including this cotton cardigan) and relaxed boyfriend T-shirts. You can also find denim on sale, like these trendy high-rise jeans in a faded blue wash.

If you missed out on Amazon Prime Day in October, there are still impressive deals you can score this weekend. Keep scrolling to see more standouts on sale.

