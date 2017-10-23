Our Affordable Obsession of the Day: Button-Down Midi Dress

We all have that favorite item in our closet that’s a total go-to — we look and feel fabulous when wearing it and (bonus!) it tends to bring tons of compliments. Well, if you’re in the market for a new gush-worthy, go-to style (because who doesn’t love that?), we’ve found it! Enter: The Emilia Dress. This must-have style is not only pretty, but totally versatile as well. It’s one of the best-selling pieces at Urban Outfitters and just so happens to be on major sale right now. This button-down midi is on sale for only $49 and comes in a variety of colors and patterns. It can be worn as is, belted (as seen above), layered over sweaters or under your favorite fall jacket or pretty much any other way that you can think of styling it. Its A-line silhouette is extremely flattering and its sweetheart neckline gives it a romantic and retro feel. Hurry and scoop yours up before the offer ends!