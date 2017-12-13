Our Affordable Obsession of the Day: The Prettiest Party Pouch Under $60

If you’re looking to dazzle the holiday party circuit this season but prefer to keep the sequins and sparkles to a minimum try opting for a gorgeous embellished clutch, like this one from Free People. It’s velvet, beautifully beaded and adorned with a ladylike faux pearl chain strap – and even better, drawstring bags are one of the trendiest bag styles of the season. And thanks to its intricately embroidered details and luxurious fabric, this vintage-inspired clutch only looks expensive. For under $60, this is the perfect party clutch to automatically dress up any outfit. Try pairing it with a blazer, slip dress and kitten heel mules for a boudoir-style look that is chic and sexy.