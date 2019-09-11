Kate Hudson, Margot Robbie, and More Celebs Love This Trend — and You Can Shop It for Way Less

Image zoom Dave Benett/Getty Image; Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images; Neil Mockford/GC Images

Stealing stylish stars’ looks isn’t always easy. For starters, they’re usually spotted wearing luxurious, straight-off-the-runway styles and pricey designer pieces that cost more than a normal person’s monthly rent. But luckily, many stars such as Sienna Miller, Kate Hudson, Margot Robbie, Mandy Moore, Priyanka Chopra, Elle Fanning, and Lili Reinhart have been spotted rocking one of the prettiest fashion trends of the season for months now. Enter: prairie dressing. The vintage-inspired, bohemian-esque trend has steadily been creeping up in popularity over the last few seasons, and celebs have been rocking prairie frocks, tops, and skirts, giving the trend even more lift — and, with good reason!

The prairie trend consists of romantic ruffles and frills, floral-prints, high necklines, and puffy sleeve silhouettes, all mixed with a bohemian vibe that continues to grow and develop as it re-emerges each season. And, we’ve got good news if you’re worried about the cost of partaking in such a big trend: You can find plenty of gorgeous and stylish prairie dresses, tops, skirts, and accessories for the season at Walmart. Thanks to Walmart’s Fall Trends section, you can shop tons of fashionable pieces and get ahead of the season’s hottest trends at crazy-affordable prices.

To help get your shopping carts started with this celeb-loved trend, we’ve picked out nine prairie-inspired pieces, like a ruffled floral-print midi skirt, a romantic puff-sleeve top, and of course, plenty of stylish accessories. Animal-print bags, statement earrings, and open-toe fringed booties are all fun accessories that complement a trendy prairie look — and you can shop everything at Walmart starting at just $11. Scroll down to see these pieces and more of the season’s biggest trends.

Buy It! Miss Lili Juniors’ Square Neck Smocked Top, $12.96; walmart.com

Buy It! Brinley Co. Fringe Tassel Faux Suede High Heels, $27.50 (orig. $79.99); walmart.com

Buy It! L.N.V. Tiered Ruffled Skirt, $12 (orig. $19.98); walmart.com

Buy It! No Boundaries Snake Mini Bucket Bag, $14.97; walmart.com

Buy It! Time and Tru Embroidered Peasant Dress, $29.68; walmart.com

Buy It! Wrapper Off the Shoulder Gauze Dress, $22.98; walmart.com

Buy It! Rosetti Go Mini Crossbody Bag, $16.97 (orig. $22); walmart.com

Buy It! Riah Fashion Bohemian Fan Fringe Thread Tassel Drop Earrings, $12.99; walmart.com

Buy It! Time and Tru Hi Lo Dress, $10.50 (orig. $16.94); walmart.com