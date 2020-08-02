Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

These Comfort Sandals Come With Orthopedic Arch Supports and Still Look So Cute

For so long, thong flip flops have been the enemy of all those who suffer from chronic foot pains. They typically have no arch support, come with uncomfortable soles, and irritate toes like no other. This is quite sad given they’re the perfect casual summer shoe to slip on when you’re headed out the door or vacationing at the beach.

While there are other comfortable summer sandals out there, finding a classic thong flip flop that provides cushion, arch support, and structure (especially for those with health conditions like plantar fasciitis) seemed rather impossible — until Amazon Shoppers happened upon one pair that comes with a specially made orthopedic arch.

These Aerothotic flip flops have garnered a lot of attention — they have nearly 7,500 reviews, about 3,200 of which come with perfect five-star ratings — for this reason. In these flip flops alone, there are orthopedic insoles, posture-boosting arches, cushioned foam padding, and a structured heel cup. Basically, these shoes have any comfort or pressure-relieving attribute that you can think of.

And shoppers who suffer from foot pain, plantar fasciitis, or other health conditions say these flip flops actually support their feet and relieve any aches they usually experience throughout the day.

“It has enough arch and heel to support my foot, and I don't have the horrible pain I was having before,” wrote one reviewer who experiences chronic pain. “I can wear them all day long and my feet feel fine at the end of the day.”

Better yet: These flip flops are<em> actually</em> stylish — a characteristic Amazon reviewers can’t stop raving about since many supportive shoe options come in, well, rather questionable shapes and rather clunky designs.

“Wow. I can actually have plantar fasciitis and wear a CUTE pair of flip flops?” wrote one excited reviewer. “I am in shock how cute they are and how good they have made my feet feel right out of the box.”

Coming in 26 colors, including shimmering purple, matte black, and vibrant orange, these flip flops are youthful and provide that same sexy boost that a heel does, minus the aches often experienced after a night out.

Below, you can shop the pair of flip flops that will leave your feet feeling rejuvenated and looking stylish.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Aerothotic Original Orthotic Comfort Flip Flops in Crystal Black, $21.23–$44.99; amazon.com

