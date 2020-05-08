Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Aerie Shoppers Swear by This Comfortable Wireless Bra — and It's Only $20 Right Now

If you’re anything like us, wearing a comfortable bra while working from home is a necessity. You definitely don’t want underwire poking into your chest or a clasp digging into your back as you’re trying to get things done, or even just trying to lounge. That’s why we searched for the most comfortable bra available, and that’s how we found the beloved Real Happy Wireless Lightly Lined Bra from Aerie. Right now, it’s on sale for just $20.

Over 200 reviewers have given this bra from the popular American Eagle brand five stars, with many writing that they forget they’re even wearing it. The bra is made from a soft fabric with lace details lining the edges of the cups. Even without underwire, Aerie shoppers say it provides just the right amount of support. You can wear the straps straight back or hook them together if you prefer a racerback bra.

“This bra is seriously the most comfortable bra I’ve ever owned,” one reviewer wrote. “I’ve purchased twice in every color because I can’t live without them!”

Buy It! Aerie Real Happy Wireless Lightly Lined Bra, $20 (orig. $39.95); aerie.com

Another added, “If you want the coverage of a padded bra with the comfort of a sports bra, this bra is for you!”

It’s available in sizes 30A through 40DD, and several reviews note that shoppers might want to think twice before dropping their go-to size in their carts. “It *does* run a little small, size up a cup if you can,” one customer said. “I’m normally a 32A at most brands, but with this bra I needed a 32B.”

This lightly lined wireless bra is not the only $20 item available from Aerie. Through May 12, all bras, bikini tops, and bikini bottoms are on sale for just $20, including several more fan-favorite bras.

Shop Aerie’s Bra Sale:

All of these bras promote the #AerieREAL campaign, which celebrates real bodies without retouching. The models on the Aerie site come in all shapes and sizes, allowing shoppers like us to see how the products will actually fit and reminding us that models can be everyday people too.

Before the deal ends on May 12, make sure to check out the Real Happy Wireless Lightly Lined Bra and the other comfy bras available from Aerie for just $20.