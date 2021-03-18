These Viral TikTok Leggings Never Stay in Stock — but Now They’re Back in New Colors and Styles
Select sizes in Aerie’s latest crossover launches are already selling out
If you're been trying to get your hands on those popular cross-waisted leggings that seemingly everyone on TikTok can't stop posting about, now's your limited-time chance to finally snag them.
Yes, that's right: Aerie's Crossover Leggings have been restocked after months of being sold out. The extra good news? Alongside the original black color (which are going fast, BTW), they're now available in fun tie-dye patterns like tidal blue, warm pink, and jupiter brown. Those same colorways are available in the biker shorts version, too. The super lightweight leggings feature a unique criss-cross waistband (that's also high-waisted) and are available in sizes XXS to XXL, including long and short options.
Buy It! Aerie Offline High Waisted Crossover Biker Shorts, $34.95; aerie.com
Shoppers are obsessed with the leggings thanks to their fit and feel, with many raving that they really do "live up to the hype." Reviewers say the leggings "feel like butter, "shape their waist," and "hug their legs."
"The cut at the top is extremely flattering, tapering at the navel, [and] makes your waist look [smaller]," one wrote. "These are my FAVORITE leggings of all time! (I have tried almost every brand there is being at the gym 6 days a week, being a bodybuilder, I own a ton of leggings.) The fit is perfect and they're super soft and not too constricting so it doesn't flatten you out. The booty looks amazing, and I always get compliments at the gym."
Ever since the leggings rose to TikTok fame, Aerie came out with more styles that include the same flattering crossover waistband, like flared leggings (another viral TikTok trend) and high-waisted bikini bottoms. The brand even released two limited-edition legging and biker short prints in collaboration with two-time Olympian gymnast Aly Raisman.
Buy It! Offline High Waisted Crossover Flared Leggings, $49.95; aerie.com
Buy It! Offline Ribbed High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $34.95; aerie.com
Since the leggings previously sold out in an extremely short amount of time, you'll want to act fast; they're likely to disappear just as quickly in the new colorways. If they do sell out before you get a chance to add them to your cart, don't fret — Amazon shoppers have actually found a similar pair for just $20. The Ododos Cross-Waist Leggings feature the same crossover waistband in nearly 30 designs and two lengths, so there are even more options to choose from.
Buy It! Ododos Cross-Waist Leggings, $17.98—$20.98; amazon.com
Below, check out more of Aerie's crossover styles, and shop the entire Offline Crossover Shop here.
Buy It! Aerie Offline x Aly Raisman High Waisted Crossover Biker Shorts, $34.95; aerie.com
