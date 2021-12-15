Aerie's Entire Bra Section Is 50% Off Today — Including a Lightly-Lined Style That 'Melts Into Your Skin'
If you treat yourself to one thing this holiday season, make it an underwear drawer refresh. You shouldn't have to suffer through uncomfortable bras with underwires and straps digging into your skin, and thanks to an epic sale at Aerie, you don't have to. Today only, you can get Aerie's entire collection of comfy bras for half off.
The Aerie bra sale features a wide range of styles, including padded bralettes, unlined bras, push-up options, and even sports bras. Below, we rounded up the 12 best Aerie bras on sale for 50 percent off, all for less than $30.
Shop Aerie Bras on Sale
- Seamless Strappy Padded Bralette, $14.97 (orig. $29.95)
- Pointelle Lace Triangle Bralette, $17.47 (orig. $34.95)
- Real Me Ballet Back Sports Bra, $17.47 (orig. $34.95)
- Eyelash Lace Padded Plunge Bralette, $19.97 (orig. $39.95)
- Sunnie Lace Padded Triangle Bralette, $19.97 (orig. $39.95)
- Real Free Padded Bralette, $19.97 (orig. $39.95)
- Real Free Padded Scoop Bralette, $19.97 (orig. $39.95)
- Real Me Full Coverage Unlined Bra, $19.97 (orig. $39.95)
- Real Sunnie Wireless Lightly Lined Bra, $22.47 (orig. $44.95)
- Real Free Full Coverage Lightly Lined Bra, $24.97 (orig. $49.95)
- Real Sunnie Demi Push Up Bra, $24.97 (orig. $49.95)
- Real Power Wireless Push Up Slumber Party Lace Bra, $27.47 (orig. $54.95)
With nearly 1,200 five-star ratings, the Real Free Padded Bralette is a customer favorite, and it's on sale for $20. It's made from super smooth, barely there fabric and it has removable pads for added versatility. You can adjust the strap length and the fit of the band with a hook-and-eye closure in the back. The bra comes in sizes XXS through XXL.
"This might be the most comfortable bra I've ever worn," one reviewer wrote. "It fits snug but doesn't feel constricting, and the material is soft and gentle on the skin. I'm glad I ordered three of these at once! Plus, the color options are cute and flattering. I wouldn't run in these, but the support is still there. [It's] literally [the] perfect everyday bra!"
Buy It! Real Free Padded Bralette, $19.97 (orig. $39.95); ae.com
For more coverage and support, check out the Real Free Full Coverage Lightly Lined Bra. It has a flexible underwire that moves with you, lightly-lined cups that mold to your shape, a smoothing band, adjustable straps, and a four-row hook-and-eye closure. You can choose from 13 colors and sizes 32A through 42DD.
"It feels like it melts into your skin," a shopper said. "If you have hated bras all your life, this one will change your mind. It is incredibly soft and cups your boobs so well. There is support without feeling like the wire will ever dig into you. Can't wait to buy more of these!"
Buy It! Real Free Full Coverage Lightly Lined Bra, $24.97 (orig. $49.95); ae.com
And if you could use a new sports bra, consider the Real Me Ballet Back Sports Bra for $17. It's made from smooth, fast-drying fabric with a scoop neckline, a wide band under the bust for light lift and support, and removable pads. The sports bra comes in black and white and sizes XXS through XXL.
"I love how supportive this sports bra is, and it's very comfortable," a customer wrote. "Leaves no red marks after a long day of wearing [it] and feels like it is high impact. One of my favorite sports bras to this day. A must have for anyone with bigger busts that needs extra support."
Buy It! Real Me Ballet Back Sports Bra, $17.47 (orig. $34.95); ae.com
Today is your only chance to get these top-rated bras for 50 percent off, so be sure to shop Aerie's half-off bra sale before it's too late.
