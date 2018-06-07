Model Adwoa Aboah Slams Kim Kardashian's CFDA Influencer Award: 'She Is No Icon'

Plenty of stars praised Kim Kardashian West when she was honored by the Council of Fashion Designers of America with the first-ever Influencer Award Monday night in N.Y.C., but top model Adwoa Aboah, who was named model of the year by British Vogue in 2017, wasn’t one of them.

Twitter account @supermodeldaily spotted a comment from model Adwoa Aboah on a Vogue Instagram post congratulating Kardashian West for the award that blasted the KKW Beauty mogul.

“Is this a joke babe..In what world has she inspired women to be themselves? She is no icon nor an influencer and I find it completely crazy that anyone would think she was,” Aboah, who modeled alongside Kardashian West’s sister Kendall Jenner on Vogue‘s March 2017 issue, wrote in response to a heartfelt congrats from model Winnie Harlow.

Harlow quickly spoke up in response to Aboah’s comment and jumped to Kardashian West’s defense, calling her a “great human being” and “one of the realest and most down to earth people in the industry I’ve ever been around.”

“@adwoaaboah We’ve all been up against all kinds in these industries. I may not agree with everything anyone does but I show love where I feel it’s due. And a woman being herself against everything is admirable. I’ve done dumb things and learned to correct because we’re all human,” Harlow wrote.

And now Adwoa Aboah says that Kim is "no icon nor an influencer"

She added, “I’m still beat up for things and I understand how it feels. I do think she inspires others to be themselves.. Maybe I just want to see the best in people. There are negatives to everything but.. she’s a great human being.”

Another one of the industry’s top models, Doutzen Kroes, also didn’t seem to agree with the decision to award Kardashian West with the honor, but took a more subtle approach at throwing shade.

Although she didn’t post any negative comments about Kardashian West’s honor on social media, Twitter account @supermodeldaily also noticed that Kroes subtly shaded the KKW Beauty mogul by liking over 10 negative comments on the same Vogue Instagram post that Aboah commented on.

One of the comments Kroes liked from her account read, “Ridiculous! Nothing, I mean NOTHING the Kardashians do influences anything in my life, world, atmosphere, breathing space. What a troubled society if she or anyone in her fam influences anything. Go away.” Another comment she liked said, “I genuinely do not understand why @voguemagainze does not listen to its readership. We don’t want to hear anything related to the Kardashian/Jenner clan. So why do they keep forcing this content on us?”

Other critics Kroes seemed to agree with believe Kardashian West only got to where she is now because of money. One wrote, “How much did this award cost?” while another said, “She is really not influencing, just paying magazines like yours to promote her image. What money cannot buy anyway …?”

It looks like Doutzen isn't a fan of Kim winning the Influencer Award from the CFDA

Actress Busy Philipps presented Kardashian West with the award with a heartfelt introduction. “Kim, you’re obviously very beautiful but what is so unique about you is your willingness to take risks. One of the reasons that you captivate hundreds of millions of people with every red carpet appearance or even you know because people want to see who and what you’re wearing and how you’re wearing it,” she said. “You changed the way the rest of the world looks at fashion in so many ways, not only because I personally didn’t know you could wear high heels with bike shorts. You made me want to try and it did not work for me. But you are the influencer’s influencer. Your impact on how women dress and what they want has had real cultural significance.”

When she stepped onstage to accept her award, Kardashian West said, “I am kind of shocked that I am winning a fashion award when I am naked most of the time. But this is seriously such an honor, so thank you to the CFDA for this award.”

She added that she was “so humbled” and “excited” to be receiving the first-ever Influencer Award and credited her husband Kanye West for overhauling her style. “I’m super inspired by my husband fashion wise,” Kardashian West said. “He really helps me with all my looks and my makeover if you want to call it that. He is my best stylist.”