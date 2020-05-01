"During this time more than ever... Staying healthy is at the top of my mind!" The Real co-host wrote on Instagram

Adrienne Bailon Houghton is ready for swimsuit season.

On Friday, The Real co-host, 36, showed off her figure in a strapless black bikini, marking her first Instagram post in a swimsuit since losing 20 pounds last year.

“May 1st 2020 🖤 During this time more than ever... Staying healthy is at the top of my mind! This is my first post in a bathing suit since losing 20lbs,” Bailon captioned the caption post. “Now... I’ve lost weight before but always gained it back... because I was dieting & not changing my lifestyle!”

The star also opened up about reaching her breaking point before embarking on a fitness and weight loss journey — and how she was finally able to make permanent lifestyle changes. Bailon said that switching to a plant-based diet, along with working out and changing her “whole relationship with food,” helped her shed the weight.

“But not this time... It’s been a year since I “had enough” (have you ever gotten there? Where you’re just tired of complaining about what you don’t like & you’re finally ready to take action & REALLY make changes!),” she wrote.

“I’ve been consistent with my self discipline (although it’s been so hard at times). I’m constantly reminding myself that the greatest form of self love - is self discipline! They say it takes 21 days to form a new habit... I just want to encourage you to take this time to develop healthy habits!”

Bailon concluded: “Drink your water, squat, rest, read, pray, take your vitamins, eat your veggies! (Preaching to myself to keep going! Lol.) It’s a new month! Let’s do this! BESOS Xx”

And this is not the first time the TV personality has been honest about the ups and downs of her weight loss journey and how she stays motivated.

In November, Bailon revealed that one of the reasons she wanted to make a healthy change was to be prepared for pregnancy (she and husband Israel Houghton began trying to start a family in 2018).

“Honestly, family planning,” Bailon Houghton said when asked by Hola! US what motivated her to lose 20 pounds.

“I knew that wanting to have a baby I want to be in the best shape of my life,” she explained to Hola! US. “I really buckled down this summer and just made it happen. I got into a routine of working out, so that the day I’m pregnant, I can continue to be consistent with working out.”

Another motivator for Bailon Houghton was building her confidence by wearing clothes that cover areas she’s self-conscious about.

“I went seasons without showing my arms because that was something I was really self-conscious about,” she revealed to Hola! US. “It’s something that I am working on. I would always wear long sleeves. Now, we’re finding really cute things that just cover that one little area of arm-cleavage, and it’s been groundbreaking for my wardrobe.”