After 20 years as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, Adriana Lima hung up her wings after the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The veteran model announced her retirement on Instagram before she took her final walk down the runway on Thursday.

The Brazilian model, 37, signed with the lingerie brand in 1998, but made her runway debut at the 2000 show at just 19 years old.

The then-newcomer modeled gold body chains at her first VS show with a tiny gold bikini.

“Dear Victoria, Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly. And all the ❤️ to the best fans in the 🌎! Love, Adriana 💖,” the model wrote in her retirement announcement on Instagram, with a sweet montage of her past looks.

Backstage before her final show, pictured above, she reflected on her tenure with the company to PEOPLE.

“I think this year is going to be the highlight of my career,” Lima told PEOPLE. “This has been my 18th fashion show and I am still as excited as I was from the first day. I always love to be on runways and being part of the Victoria’s Secret show. It’s my favorite to do.”

To celebrate Lima’s impressive career, we’re looking back at some of her very early VS moments.

In 2001 she made her next VS runway appearance modeling a red bra with a matching micro fringe skirt.

In 2002 she attended the revealing of the “Secrets” fragrance by Victoria’s Secret Beauty at a store appearance.

She posed with fellow Victoria’s Secret veterans, Oluchi Onweagba, Heidi Klum, Gisele Bündchen and Daniela Peštová at a store event in 2003 all modeling the fashionable look of the moment — tiny tanks and low-rise jeans.

In 2004, she matched with Gisele Bündchen, Alessandra Ambrosio, Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks at a VS Angels event.

And in 2005, she modeled in a cotton candy-striped lingerie set with fluffy stole.