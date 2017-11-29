Adriana Lima Says She Won’t Retire from Victoria’s Secret Until Her 20th Fashion Show

While Shanghai might mark Alessandra Ambrosio’s last Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, her fellow longtime Angel Adriana Lima is not ready to retire. Lima told PEOPLE backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show that she has at least two more years to go before hanging up her Angel wings.

Shanghai marks Lima’s 18th Victoria’s Secret fashion show (fun fact: she’s worn the Fantasy Bra three times!), and she told PEOPLE that she wants to hit 20.

“I plan to be at 20. Two more years. Maybe more, I don’t know,” the 36-year-old model shared with PEOPLE. “It’s nature. I’m working out, I’m being healthy, so let’s see how the body is going to turn out. But I enjoy it. So let’s say 20.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Go backstage with the Angels in Shanghai!

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Lima says walking the brand’s catwalk makes her feel, “happy, sexy, like an angel, excited and bubbly!”

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

“This is my 18th Victoria’s Secret fashion show, and I could not be more excited to be here in Shanghai,” she shared. “I feel very emotional to be part of it, in a good way. After so many years and to have a chance to see Victoria’s Secret go and have their fashion show internationally, it’s really an honor for me to be part of it. And every girl who is here deserves to be here. They’ve got what it takes to be an Angel. They have unbelievable personalities.”

And the girls love Lima right back. We’ve dubbed her the “Guardian Angel,” for all the love she gets from the younger Victoria’s Secret models.

“I appreciate to get this kind of respect and love from the girls I work with,” she said. “We work together. We spend a lot of time doing the show so it’s important that we have this kind of connection with each other. It will show later in the work, when we are on the runway or doing commercials together. I really appreciate this from them.”