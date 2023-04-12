Adriana Lima Says It's the 'Perfect Time to Reunite' with Victoria's Secret After 5-Year Break (Exclusive)

Adriana Lima knows one thing for sure: "If I had a last wish in my life, it would be to be back with Victoria's Secret," she says.

Last week, that vision became a reality for the supermodel, who was "thrilled" to return to the brand after retiring her Angel wings following a 20-year run and departing from the lingerie, clothing and beauty behemoth in 2018.

And while Lima's comeback had been five years in the making, another iconic moment for Victoria's Secret was in the works too — the relaunch of its Heavenly Eau de Parfum, which she says was as perfect a time as ever for her to return to her roots.

"Heavenly is the perfect time to reunite the brand. It's the most iconic and timeless fragrance with Victoria's Secret," Lima tells PEOPLE while attending a branded launch event in New York City on Tuesday. "I missed Victoria's Secret."

The 41-year-old's return is accompanied by her dreamy campaign spotlighting Heavenly's new sleek golden bottle, and that captures the fragrance's iconic "warmth and luminous glow."

The ethereal ambiance of the photo shoot reflects how Lima feels to be modeling for the brand again. "I was living a dream," she says of what it was like to be back on set. "It's really beautiful.

Lima first touched down on the Victoria's Secret scene in 1999 (and has walked a grand total of 18 of its famous Fashion Shows), and she has memories of the oldie but goodie eau de parfum spritzed throughout her history with the company.

"Heavenly has been also part of the Victoria's Secret Show for many, many years as well. I don't know if you know, they had the body lotion that was shimmery, so we used to use that a lot before we walked out," she remembers of the floral and vanilla-like blend.

The notes of jasmine (layered with hints of freesia, lotus and gold musk) also strike a chord with Lima, who says that the ingredient evokes so many memories with just a whiff.

"I am obsessed with jasmine. The flower, I think, is the most elegant and feminine. I will definitely have jasmine in my house, and, when I smell it, it brings me back to my childhood. It's a beautiful, elegant scent," she explains.

Even now, Heavenly remains one of Lima's favorites for its air of femininity, sensuality and elegance, which is key "when a fragrance is the best tool for you to be remembered [by]," she notes.

In a way, Lima is also morphing what it means to be an Angel, now that she's a mom. In August, she welcomed her baby boy Cyan Lima, whom she shares with her film producer boyfriend Andre Lemmers. Lima is also mom to daughters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Serbian basketball player Marko Jarić.

With a shift in the company's messaging, though — a 2021 rebrand that focused on diversifying the field — she was able to slip right back into her relationship with Victoria's Secret.

"I feel very honored to be part of a brand that actually is embracing and celebrating women in every stage of their life," says Lima. This was the case for the fashion muse, who entered her 20s and 30s with the label.

"Now I'm in a new stage and I feel really happy to be here and to be celebrated. Not only by the brand, but also by everybody that will be seeing the Heavenly campaign."

Lima is back in the game and balancing it all, from being a model to being a mom. But, she's reveling in the multiple jobs she has in her life because, she says, "every element is my element."

"I believe women, we are multitasking. There is a side that you're a woman, there is a side that you're a business person, there is a side that you have to take care of all the family problems. So we are multi-talented creatures. For me, to be happy, I need to have the combination of all family, business, work and the time for myself," she says.