Adriana Lima Returns to Victoria's Secret for New Fragrance Campaign: 'Reunited and It Feels So Good'

Lima is the face of the brand's Heavenly Eau de Parfum

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 4, 2023 03:28 PM
Adriana Lima returns to Victoria Secret in new perfume campaign
Photo: Victoria's Secret

"Reunited and it feels so good."

That was the caption on Victoria's Secret's Instagram post announcing the return of the legacy brand's long-time collaborator and muse Adriana Lima.

Lima, 41, who was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 1999 to the last Victoria's Secret fashion show in 2018 before ultimately retiring from the brand, is returning to the fold at the lingerie empire as the face of its latest campaign for the Heavenly Eau de Parfum — and with the return, the brand has also teased even more to come with Lima throughout the year.

Adriana Lima returns to Victoria Secret in new perfume campaign
Victoria's Secret

The new campaign is pegged as a reintroduction to both the model and the fragrance — due to its reimagined bottle — and sees Lima look heavenly in an ethereal, flowy yellow dress as she poses in a sea of see-through fabric in a delicate, airy scene.

In a press release, Lima gushed about the reunion with the brand, saying, "I'm so excited to be working with Victoria's Secret again, the brand has always been like family to me. Being the face of this iconic campaign and fragrance is so special because it beautifully compliments a woman's radiance, which is symbolic of Victoria's Secret's inspiring mission of celebrating every woman. It was amazing being on set again with everyone, and we had the best time bringing this message to life through this timeless fragrance."

Adriana Lima returns to Victoria Secret in new perfume campaign
Victoria's Secret

Tracy Deleu, vice president of creative for Victoria's Secret Beauty & PINK, echoed Lima's statement in the same press release, saying, "It is an honor to have a global icon return as the face of our new Heavenly Eau de Parfum campaign. Adriana is not only a beloved part of the Victoria's Secret family, but she also encapsulates the essence that makes this fragrance a treasured favorite. As always, Adriana's captivating energy on the set of this campaign brought the glamorous and luminous feel of this fragrance to the next level, and we can't wait to share it with everyone."

Adriana Lima returns to Victoria Secret in new perfume campaign
Victoria's Secret

The reintroduced fragrance contains bubbly scents of fruit combined with white floral notes of freesia, lotus and jasmine and hints of gold musk, sandalwood and vanilla. It is available for purchase at victoriassecret.com and retailers nationwide.

